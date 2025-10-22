Sheraton Hyderabad Invites Guests to Bewitching Halloween Buffet at Feast

Hyderabad: As October nights grow darker and the air turns crisp, it’s time for one of the year’s most anticipated celebrations - Halloween! What began centuries ago as an ancient harvest festival has evolved into a global celebration of spooky delight, complete with glowing jack-o’-lanterns, cobwebbed corners, and eerie decorations that awaken everyone’s playful side.

Embracing the modern-day magic of Halloween, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel invites guests to a thrilling Spooktacular Halloween Dinner Buffet at its all-day dining restaurant, Feast. The evening promises a wickedly wonderful spread of themed delicacies, autumn-inspired creations, and ghostly gourmet surprises designed to make your taste buds tremble with joy. From Bat Wing Chicken BBQ and Zombie Meatloaf to Pumpkin Mac and Cheese and Jack-o’- Lantern Stuffed Peppers, each dish is a creative nod to the season’s haunting charm. And for those with a sweet tooth, the dessert counter transforms into a confectionery graveyard featuring Spiderweb Brownies, Bloody Red Velvet Cake, Eyeball Rambles, and Coffin Chocolate Berry Mousse — each as chillingly delicious as it sounds.

Guests are encouraged to arrive in their favourite costumes and revel in the spooky spirit, making it an evening filled with laughter, flavour, and photo-worthy moments.

Event Details

Date: October 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

Price: ₹2,800 (All Inclusive)

Reservations: +91 73373 58581

So put on your spookiest costume, bring your appetite, and prepare to be enchanted by a feast where every bite tells a hauntingly delicious story.