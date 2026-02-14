Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Marks Chinese New Year with Special Dinner at Zega

Usher in the Year of the Fire Horse with an indulgent Chinese New Year dinner at Zega, where Pan-Asian flavours, vibrant décor, and a festive atmosphere set the tone for an evening of celebration and togetherness. Marking the beginning of a new lunar year, Chinese New Year is a time to welcome prosperity, good fortune, and fresh beginnings with family and friends.

Cantonese Dimsums

Savour a specially curated à la carte dinner menu featuring Chinese-inspired favourites, crafted for sharing and lingering conversations. Highlights include Prosperity Tossed Salad (Yee Sang) for good fortune, Longevity Clear Broth with glass noodles, Prawn Wu Gog dim sum, Steamed Red Snapper with ginger and scallion, and Fukuoka Yama Tiramisu with matcha and mascarpone. The evening is elevated with themed décor and a traditional horse dance ritual at the lobby and Zega, adding cultural flair to your celebrations. Guests can also take home a Cantonese mooncake as a thoughtful souvenir.





When: February 17, 2026 (Chinese New Year – Year of the Fire Horse)