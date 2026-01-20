Sheraton Hyderabad Celebrates Swaad Desh Ka with a Grand Republic Day Lunch

Hyderabad: As India marks 77 years of being a sovereign republic, Sheraton Hyderabad transforms patriotic fervor into a plate of memories with Swaad Desh Ka—where every bite tells a story of India's culinary soul. Forget the usual buffet fanfare; this is about rediscovering the comfort of Chole Bhature eaten leisurely on a Sunday afternoon, the nostalgia of street-side Jalebi, and the simple joy of Masala Chaas that cools more than just the palate. It's not just a lunch—it's a return to the flavors that remind us why food is India's most democratic love language.





Set to a soundtrack where classical ragas meet contemporary rhythms, the afternoon unfolds as a celebration that feels less like a hotel event and more like a gathering at a friend's place—if that friend happened to have exceptional taste and a stellar culinary team. Whether you're marking the occasion with colleagues, family, or fellow food enthusiasts, Swaad Desh Ka offers a relaxed yet refined way to honor the day while earning those valuable Marriott Bonvoy Points.