Ashdeen Lilaowala Unveils ‘She Walks in Beauty’ for Spring-Summer 2026

This Spring-Summer Edit takes its title from a 1951 salon presentation at the Savoy Hotel (London), and was shown in Mumbai at Albless Baug, the 19th-century Parsi community hall in Girgaum. The campaign is inspired by mid-century salon-style fashion shows that were de rigueur in the 1950s: close viewing, detailed narration, and garments examined up close rather than from a runway distance.



These retroesque presentations meant serious business and were devoid of the drama and theatre that we saw in later fashion shows. Models walked in wearing the clothes and accessories into an intimate space with a seated audience. A host described each garment in detail as the model twirled around and presented the garment from many angles, giving the audience an unobstructed view.



The archive-inspired sarees feature traditional Parsi Gara motifs like cranes, chrysanthemums, lotuses, peonies, and other flora and fauna. The karolia or spider motif, which looks like a pinwheel and is believed to be a symbol of protection, warrants a special mention. The colour palette includes classics like ruby red, opal green, alphonso, emerald green, wine, carnation, royal blue, and violet, realised in easy-to-move fabrics with a subtle sheen like crepe, crepe jacquards, and satin. The sarees also highlight the finesse of Parsi Gara hand-embroidery through techniques and designs that mimic the effect of lace and the meticulous French knot technique that features individual knots to create the design.



At a time when heritage references are frequently aestheticised without technical depth, She Walks in Beauty positions archival research as primary design practice. This is Ashdeen Lilaowala at his most distilled.



The collection will soon be available at the ASHDEEN atelier at Anahita, Hyderabad.



