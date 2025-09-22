Sharma Treats His Audience With Majestic Rendition

Hyderabad: Eminent vocalist Shertalai Ranganatha Sharma on Sunday enthralled his Carnatic music audiences, who gathered at Kalasagaram at West Marredpally for an evening that was as elevating as it was memorable.

From the opening notes of ‘Varavallabha Ramana’ in Hamsadhwani, Sharma set the tone for a concert steeped in classicism and depth. His leisurely rendering of Muthuswami Dikshitar’s ‘Kanakambari’ in the raga Kanakambari was particularly apt for the Navaratri season. This was followed by Shyama Sastry’s ‘Ninnu Vina’ in raga Poorvikalyani, where a majestic raga alapana and intricate svarakalpana drew the audience into its grandeur.

Special mention must be made of violinist Chidambaram Badrinath, whose sensitive accompaniment mirrored Sharma’s artistry with precision. His raga delineations were as compelling as his supportive interludes, creating a true dialogue between voice and instrument. The rendition of Dikshitar’s kriti in Vegavahini and the rare treat of Sharanam Vijayasaraswathi in Vijayaswaraswathi further showcased Sharma’s mastery in presenting complex compositions with finesse.

The evening’s centerpiece was Saint Thyagaraja’s magnum opus, ‘Intha Soukhyamani’ in Kapi. Sharma’s expansive treatment of the raga was a masterclass in artistry, marked by a leisurely unfolding, seamless neraval, and Badrinath’s manodharma that perfectly complemented the vocal brilliance. This piece was the undisputed highlight of the evening.

The rhythmic foundation was equally strong. Dr. D.S.R. Murthy on the mridangam and Shyam Kumar on the khanjira infused the concert with vitality and balance. Murthy’s playing was almost melodic, lending a singing quality that intertwined beautifully with the vocalist’s phrases. Their taniavartanam was a high point — robust yet aesthetically refined.

The post-main segment retained the concert’s allure. A soulful viruttam in Behag led into a Neelakanta Sivan composition, followed by Thyagaraja’s ‘Ye Ramuni in Vakulabharanam’, both rendered with grace. The evening concluded with Lalgudi Jayaraman’s sparkling Rageshri Tillana, leaving the audience in rapt admiration.

In his closing remarks, Shankar Bala, the president of Kalasagaram, applauded the brilliance of the performance and the resilience of live music gatherings in times when in-person attendance faces challenges.