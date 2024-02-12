Shana Susan Ninan Named Marketing Director for 17 Marriott Hotels, South Asia

HYDERABAD: SAMHI Hospitality has announced the appointment of Shana Susan Ninan as Cluster Director of Marketing for their 17 Marriott hotels in India. With an impressive career spanning 16 years, Shana brings a wealth of experience and expertise to enhance the portfolio of Marriott brands such as Sheraton, Renaissance, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton spread across 9 cities. In her role, Shana will oversee Marketing Communication activities, lead Public Relations initiatives, formulate Digital/Print Marketing Strategies, and ensure seamless Brand Integration across the diverse portfolio of SAMHI-MI hotels.

Shana's professional journey includes pivotal roles in flagship hotels, professional colleges, and media establishments. Her last assignment was with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where she served as the Director of Marketing for Kerala, contributing significantly to the brand's success. She also played a significant role in overseeing the pre-opening for Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty and Hyatt Regency Thrissur and Trivandrum. Academically, Shana holds a Master of Arts in Media and Communications from English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, and has studied Development Communications at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. Known for her passion for training, Shana excels in nurturing Marketing Communication and brand personnel.

Beyond her professional pursuits, she is an avid lover of books, writes poetry and engages in intelligent conversations on culture, art, travel and education. Shana actively participates in social and humanist activities, enjoys traveling and trekking, and finds joy in reviewing books and exploring new places to recommend.