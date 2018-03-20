search on deccanchronicle.com
Here’s why having a boyfriend is making you fat

Conducted by the University of Queensland, Australia, researchers found being together could be a source of weight gain.
Having a long-term partner is something most people crave, longing for the stability and intimacy it brings.
Research shows that being in a relationship makes couple pile on the pound as they feel happy and secure.

However a new a study lasting more than a decade has confirmed what many suspected – being in a relationship makes you fatter.

Conducted by the University of Queensland, Australia, researchers found being together could be a source of weight gain.

Analysing data from couple over ten years, they found those in a relationship weighed on average 5.8kg more than their single counterparts.

And those with a significant other also had an average weight gain of 1.8kg per year.

According to the researchers, marriage or relationship comes with spousal obligations such as regular family meals.

A New Scientist report added, “While they may include more healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables and less fast food, people often consume larger portion sizes and more calories in the company of others than they do alone, resulting in increased energy intake.”

Lead author Dr Stephanie Schoeppe told the magazine, "When couples don't need to look attractive and slim to attract a partner, they may feel more comfortable in eating more, or eating more foods high in fat and sugar."

