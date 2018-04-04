search on deccanchronicle.com
Here's how positive psychology can transform your relationship

Apr 4, 2018
According to experts, just like any muscle requires exercise to keep it functioning correctly, so do relationships.
 The couple says that during the stressful period of working on the book together, they used the techniques outlined in their new work to stay close. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: Unlike fairy tales, happily ever after doesn't just happen.

Rather, it's the hard work and patience that you put in for a committed relationship to last.

 

According to Suzie Pileggi Pawelski and James Pawelski, a husband and wife team who've spent the last decade researching positive psychology and working on a book - 'Happy Together: Using the Science of Positive Psychology to Build Love that Lasts,' positive psychology is the key to a happy relationship.

Just like any muscle requires exercise to keep it functioning correctly, so do relationships.

"There are four habits in particular that are especially important for relationship well-being. They are -Promoting a healthy (rather than an obsessive) passion; cultivating and prioritising positive emotions; taking time to mindfully savour experiences together and seeking out strengths in one another," the couple told The Independent.

The simple ways to cultivate this harmonious passion can be through sharing secrets like a meaningful childhood memory, a vivid dream, or maintaining a life outside of your relationship, continuous work on your relationship, and looking for ways to 'connect, not compete.'

For Suzie and James, they saw how positive psychology could help strengthen their relationship while writing their book.

The couple says that during the stressful period of working on the book together, they used the techniques outlined in their new work to stay close.

