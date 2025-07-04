Say Bye To Afternoon Slump: Here Are 10 Ways To Stay Active Post Lunch

Feeling sleepy after lunch is common, especially after a heavy meal. The drowsiness can get embarrassing during work hours.

But, Don’t worry, you’re not alone, we all find ourselves sleepy after lunch.

Let’s understand the reason for post-lunch lethargy:

It occurs when our pancreas secretes insulin to manage blood sugar levels each time we consume food.

The heavier the meal, the greater the amount of insulin the body generates, which leads to the increase of blood sugar levels.

As these levels rise, the body begins to produce sleep hormones, and the brain converts them into melatonin and serotonin, which are responsible for inducing drowsiness.



Here are the tips to overcome post-lunch lethargy and become productive:

Stay Hydrated: Dehydration can lead to fatigue and drinking plenty of water helps you stay hydrated and fresh.



Don't Overeat: Excessive eating can slow down the digestion process and cause your eyelids to feel heavy, so try to eat less, even if it is your favourite food.

Don't sit for too long after lunch: Avoid getting straight back to your seat after lunch, try to brisk walking at the office premises, or climb stairs to energize yourself.

Chew a gum: You can opt for chewing gum, which aids in decreasing lethargy, and but don't overdo as it may lead to adverse effects.

Say ‘NO’ to Junk food: Junk foods take a lot of time to digest, so try to eat healthy food that will support your productivity throughout the day.

Fix your sleep cycle: Aim to maintain a sleep schedule of at least 7 hours per night, as it helps to stay fresh and energetic the next day.



Listen to music: listening to energizing music helps you stay active.

Take a coffee break: It's known that coffee is a phenomenal instant energy source, so don't wait, just have it whenever you feel sleepy at your desk.

Combat Anxiety: If you’re anxious, unhappy, or uptight, your digestive system will not work properly. Do some short breathing exercises to combat it.

Give rest to your eyes: Strained eyes can also make you feel sleepy at work, so try to give some rest to your eyes by taking them off of the screens.





The article has been authored by Akshara R, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.