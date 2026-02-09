Saree Run Blends Tradition, Fitness Together at Zydus Pinkathon Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a striking blend of tradition and fitness as women took to the streets for the Saree Run, a 5 km run held at Malkam Cheruvu Park on Sunday morning in the build-up to the Zydus Pinkathon Hyderabad. Draped in sarees and running with confidence, participants challenged long-held stereotypes around attire, age, and physical activity, reinforcing Pinkathon’s belief that fitness can adapt to women’s lives, not the other way around.

Held as part of the Hyderabad leg of the 2025–26 Zydus Pinkathon season, the Saree Run saw women from across age groups transforming the park into a vibrant, visual celebration of movement and cultural pride. The format, now a familiar and much-anticipated fixture at Pinkathon events, continues to draw attention for its simple yet powerful message—that clothing, tradition, or social expectation should never limit a woman’s access to fitness.

The Zydus Pinkathon Hyderabad event, scheduled at People’s Plaza on February 15, 2026, will feature multiple race categories across distances, with assembly for all runs beginning at 5:30 am. Building on strong participation seen across cities this season, the Hyderabad edition continues Pinkathon’s mission to create visible, supportive spaces where women can prioritise health, movement, and community.

Triathlete and Founder of Invincible Women, Ankita Konwar, ran alongside participants, further amplifying the spirit of the event. She said, “Running in a saree breaks a very visible myth. Women often grow up with the idea that they need to change who they are to become active. The Saree Run flips that idea completely. It shows that you don’t have to give up tradition, comfort, or identity to take care of your health. When women see this, it makes fitness feel far more accessible and far less intimidating.”

The Hyderabad Saree Run forms part of Pinkathon’s broader effort to widen participation by responding directly to the reasons women often hold back from physical activity. Over the years, formats like the Saree Run, baby-wearing mothers’ walks, and inclusive categories for visually impaired runners have helped reshape the running ecosystem, encouraging more women to step onto the course in ways that feel authentic to them.

Founded in 2012, Pinkathon has grown into India’s largest women’s running platform, using running not just as a sport but as a tool to spark conversations around women’s health, confidence, and long-term wellbeing. Through initiatives like the Saree Run, the platform continues to redefine what participation in fitness can look like—rooted in choice, inclusivity, and self-belief.