Saradiyar Bangaliyana - Tasting Spirit of Durga Puja at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

Hyderabad: There is magic in Bengal’s autumn - when the air turns crisp, the shiuli flowers begin to bloom, and the sound of dhaak drums signals the arrival of Durga Puja. It is a season when homes are filled with the aromas of slow-cooked curries, sweet delights, and festive feasts shared with family and friends. This essence of Sharad - the season of celebration, nostalgia, and indulgence is what Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel brings alive through Saradiyar Bangaliyana, a special Bengali food festival at Feast Restaurant.

From September 28 to October 1, diners are invited to experience Bengal’s most beloved flavours, curated to capture the festive warmth of Durga Puja. Each dish tells a story of tradition and togetherness, served with the richness of seasonal bounty.

Guests can look forward to festive favourites such as Mochar Ghonto (banana blossoms cooked with delicate spices), Dimer Devil (Bengali-style deviled eggs with a colonial touch), Chicken Chaap (tender chicken slow-cooked in yogurt and spices), Golbari Mutton Kosha (the iconic slow-cooked mutton curry from Kolkata), Pabda Paturi (river fish steamed in banana leaves with mustard paste), and Sukto (a balanced bitter-sweet vegetable curry), along with Bengal’s famed sweets – Raj Bhog, Dudh Puli, Porabari Chomchom, and Bogra Mishti Doi – that complete the feast.

Event Details

Dates: September 28 to October 1, 2025

Location: Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

Timings: Lunch Buffet: 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM | Dinner Buffet: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Pricing: Lunch Buffet ₹2,500 All Inclusive | Dinner Buffet ₹2,700 All Inclusive

Reservations: +91 7337358581

This festival celebrates the timeless connection between seasonal ingredients and Bengali culinary artistry, offering diners an opportunity to experience the authentic flavors that define Bengal’s autumn gastronomy.