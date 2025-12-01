Royal Enfield Supports Launch of 3rd Green Hub Western Himalayas Fellowship

The announcement of 3rd edition of the Green Hub Western Himalayas Fellowship has been supported by Royal Enfield.

This year residential fellowship uses the power of filmmaking to engage youth in environment, wildlife, conservation, climate action, sustainable livelihoods, and social transformation. Fellows will receive intensive training from leading wildlife and environmental filmmakers, conservationists, and experts, followed by immersive field exposure with organizations working across conservation and rural development in the Western Himalayas.

20 youth from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir — especially those from Indigenous communities, remote rural areas, and economically disadvantaged backgrounds — will be selected.

The fellowship will begin in March 2026 at Theog, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and the last date to apply is 10th December 2025.