Royal Dinner Reception Witnesses Grand Gathering of India’s Esteemed Royalty in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The historic Imam ul Mulk IV Family Estate in Asif Nagar, Hyderabad witnessed an illustrious gathering of India’s royal families on Tuesday evening at a grand Royal Dinner Reception hosted by Syed Ahmed Khan Asaf Jahi.

The evening stood as a celebration of Hyderabad’s enduring legacy of aristocratic culture and refined hospitality. Syed Ahmed Khan Asaf Jahi, a prominent figure of the Asaf Jahi lineage, brought together distinguished royals from across the country, reinforcing his role in fostering unity and preserving the traditions of India’s erstwhile royal households.

The event witnessed the gracious presence of several eminent royals, including:

HH Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Rampur

Princess Manjari Mishra of Ayodhya

Kanwarani Ambikaraje Ghorpade of Sandur

Rani Archana Kumari of Badnore

Rani Jaykirti Singh of Baria

Kanwarani Kamini Singh of Seohara

Rajkumari Rohini Singh Gupta of Kacchi Baroda

Rajkumari Nandiny Singh of Gaura Raj Talukdari Avadh

Digvijay Singh & Nidhi Sah Awagarh Family

Baisa Namrata Singh

Baisa Neelu Singh Panchkot

Kuwar Bhumendra Singh of Awgarh.

The evening was marked by an exquisite royal food spread that celebrated the rich culinary heritage of Hyderabad. Guests were treated to an elaborate menu featuring iconic Hyderabadi delicacies, reflecting the city’s famed gastronomic traditions and regal dining culture.

Set against a backdrop of elegance and heritage, the reception provided a rare platform for India’s royal families to reconnect, exchange perspectives, and celebrate shared traditions. The ambiance, steeped in sophistication, echoed the grandeur associated with Hyderabad’s royal past.

The Royal Dinner Reception concluded on a note of warmth and camaraderie, further strengthening cultural ties and reaffirming Hyderabad’s position as a timeless center of royal heritage and hospitality.