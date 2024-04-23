Revolutionizing Footwear: Introducing 'Bha' - A Tailored Sizing System for Indians



Picture Courtesy DC

In a dynamic stride towards enhancing the footwear industry's efficiency and user comfort, a pioneering endeavor has been embarked upon with the proposal of a bespoke sizing system tailored exclusively for Indians. Initiated through an extensive survey, this transformative concept, christened 'Bha' (भ), aims to redefine the landscape of footwear sizing, transcending conventional boundaries. Authored by Anjali Marar, this elucidated discourse delves into the genesis of this innovative paradigm shift and its profound implications.

Amidst the burgeoning diversity of foot sizes across the Indian populace, a compelling necessity emerged to formulate a unified sizing framework conducive to the idiosyncrasies of Indian feet. The conventional reliance on UK/European and US sizing systems had proven inadequate, often leaving users grappling with ill-fitted footwear and compromised comfort. Hence, the clarion call for 'Bha' resonated with the ethos of inclusivity and precision.

The survey, conducted meticulously between December 2021 and March 2022, traversed diverse terrains, encompassing 79 locations across five geographical zones, with a staggering sample size of 1,01,880 individuals. Employing state-of-the-art 3D foot scanning technology, the survey meticulously dissected the nuances of Indian feet, unraveling dimensions and structures hitherto unexplored.

The findings of the survey debunked prevailing assumptions, revealing distinctive traits inherent to Indian feet. Contrary to initial conjectures, it unveiled a broader girth characteristic of Indian feet, surpassing the slender profiles typical of European or American counterparts. Consequently, the prevalent scarcity of appropriately wide footwear under existing paradigms necessitated an urgent overhaul.

A poignant revelation surfaced regarding the prevalent discomfort and health hazards stemming from misfit footwear. Instances of individuals resorting to oversized shoes, constrictive fits, and precarious heel heights underscored the exigency for a tailored solution. Particularly poignant was the revelation of adverse health implications among vulnerable demographics, including elderly women and individuals with diabetes, accentuating the imperative for proactive intervention.

Rooted in historical legacy, the genesis of 'Bha' heralds a seminal departure from colonial vestiges, epitomizing a resurgent assertion of indigenous identity. The transition from erstwhile British sizing conventions to an indigenous framework bespoke to the nuances of Indian feet epitomizes a transformative paradigm shift. Emboldened by an average ownership of 1.5 pairs of footwear per capita and buoyed by the burgeoning footwear market, India emerges as a pivotal nexus for pioneering innovations.

The recommendations envisaged by 'Bha' present a holistic reimagining of footwear sizing, encompassing a comprehensive spectrum catering to diverse age groups. From infants to adults, the proposed eight-size matrix promises to cater to nearly 85% of the populace, ensuring optimal fit and comfort. Eschewing the conventional half-sizing conventions, 'Bha' streamlines manufacturing processes, auguring efficiencies for industry stakeholders.

At the vanguard of this epochal transformation stands the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR–CLRI), spearheading the research endeavors culminating in 'Bha's inception. Collaborating seamlessly with governmental bodies like the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), 'Bha' embarks on a trajectory towards widespread adoption slated for 2025.

In a poignant testament to progressive ethos, stakeholders advocate an iterative approach, urging extensive trials and user feedback to fine-tune Bha's efficacy. As the contours of the footwear industry undergo a metamorphosis, 'Bha' emerges as a harbinger of change, heralding an era of bespoke comfort and inclusivity, resonating with the ethos of 'Make in India' and fostering a legacy of indigenous innovation.