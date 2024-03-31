Remembering Payam Sudhakran on his death anniversary

On the death anniversary of Payam Sudhakaran, a senior journalist and writer, who worked with Deccan Chronicle and several other leading media organisations, we are publishing a poem titled 'I'm Here to Stay' penned by him. Sudhakaran wrote this poem on his blog Bareass in 2012. He has written several other poems and also a novel 'The Misfit' which narrates love, friendship, hope and deceit in the background of Iritty and Payam, villages in northern Kerala.Hailing from Kannur, Kerala, Sudhakaran served as senior news editor of Deccan Chronicle. He passed away on March 31, 2023.