Tinder Unveils Datiquette for Young Singles this Women’s Month

The landscape of dating is constantly evolving, presenting a dynamic journey to navigate for young adults today. With 69% of Gen Z globally expressing a keen desire to challenge conventional dating and relationship norms, there is an obvious transformation underway. According to Tinder’s Year In Swipe report, the modern dating game took a turn where young singles were less concerned about the outcome of a relationship and more interested in enjoying the process of getting to know someone.This Women’s Month, to make dating more fun and safe, Dr. Chandni Tugnait, Life coach and Relationship Expert partnered with Tinder India, reveals ‘Datiquette' – a playbook outlining 10 essential dating etiquettes for 2024. These etiquettes are designed to shape dating decisions, emphasizing principles of positivity, authenticity, respectfulness, and safety. So, get ready to decode the dating game of 2024!1. Put Yourself First: Your dating journey is all about discovering yourself and your desires. 80% of 18-25 year olds agree that their own self-care is their top priority when dating and 79% want prospective partners to do the same. Even more interesting, close to 75% of young singles say they find a match more attractive if they are open to working on their mental well-being. If you're keen to brush up on your dating skills while keeping self-care in mind, Tinder Love and Care can help!2. Show the real you: Your profile is your canvas for connections—let it speak volumes! Showcase your authentic self through a captivating mix of photos, but remember to photo verify to assure your potential matches that it's genuinely you in every picture. For 18-25-year-old users, being photo verified gives them a 10% higher chance to match. Just remember, the golden rule is to have at least five photos added to your bio.3. Match With Intent: Clarifying your intentions in dating is crucial to ensure you and your match are on the same exciting journey, without any detours or wrong turns along the way! With features like Relationship Goals on Tinder, you can exactly see what your potential match is looking for. Whether you’re down for new friends or looking for something long term, you now have more control over who you connect with by having more insight into a potential match’s intentions.4. Curiosity Over Assumptions: Forge real connections by moving over assumptions. Show that you are truly interested and are genuinely curious to know more about your match. Generic conversation-starters are uninspiring and usually result in an uninspiring response or no response at all. If you don’t know how to break the ice, make the most of Tinder's Profile Prompts and Profile Quiz and explore your compatibility.5. Ditch The Dinner Date: Add a dash of excitement to your dating experience by ditching the traditional dinner date and level it up with some fun activities. According to Tinder’s Year In Swipe report, Coffee Date, Concerts and Festivals, Stand-up, Movie night and Arcade were the top date activities in India. So, say goodbye to basic dinner plans and remember to be on time because punctuality matters!6. Sober Dates for the win: Approach dating with intention by prioritizing emotional connections over fleeting experiences. Sober dating is increasingly becoming more popular for singles to be more authentic and find genuine ways to get to know one another on dates. Tinder’s Year in Swipe 2022 report highlights how more and more singles are raising a glass to sober dates, with 72% users saying that they don’t drink or only drink occasionally on their Tinder profiles. So, for all the sober-curious daters out there, feel free to say NO to that hangover or just plan an activity that’s a lot more fun than ‘grabbing a drink’.7. Be Mindful with your wit: Humor is fantastic (and sexy), but steer clear of offensive and hurtful jokes. Tinder proactively detects inappropriate language with its ‘Does This Bother You?’ feature, prompting you to report the sender if you receive a potentially offensive message on Tinder.8. Farewell to Ghosting: Embrace honesty and respect in communication over ghosting, recognizing that closure is crucial for both parties. Avoid jumping to conclusions or be quick to disregard others without a conversation.9. Be Positive: Keep the vibe upbeat and stress-free. Remember, dating is about having fun. Ensure your experience is safe and positive by referring to Tinder’s Community Guidelines, which help set expectations for behaviors, both on and off the app.10. Consent is Key: Everyone has their comfort zone. Respect them! According to a survey, close to 7 in 10 young adults believe that consent should be discussed more openly with partners. So, whether it's planning a date or moving forward in the relationship, know others’ boundaries and encourage open conversations. In case you need to know how best to navigate the topic, visit www.letstalkconsent.com for resources on all things consent.Dating is not just about finding similar-minded individuals; it's also about self-discovery through the connections you build. But keep in mind that respect for space and boundaries is crucial at every stage of a relationship. To know more about interpersonal consent, take this online self-learning course launched by Tinder in partnership with Yuvaa. The course builds on Tinder's 'Let's Talk Consent' initiative, launched in 2021, which helped address the complexities of consent in relationships amongst young Indian adults.