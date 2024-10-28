Tinder Daters Reveal Their Diwali Vibes and Add In-app Stickers To Showcase Their Personality

Get ready—Diwali season is here, and singles on Tinder are about to make it brighter than ever! We’re cranking up the festive vibes with new Diwali stickers to add some sparkle to your profiles, plus all the tea on dater’s favourite Diwali feels. Dr. Chandni Tugnait. Tinder’s Dating & Relationship Expert, also shares her top tips for festive first dates!

So What’s the Deal with Tinder Vibes?

With Vibes, you’ll answer a series of questions about your personality, like “Would you rather always be 10 minutes late or 20 minutes early?” or “Do you prefer podcasts or playlists?”. Your Tinder profile will be temporarily updated to show off your answers and more of who you are. You’ll be recommended to other people on Tinder who have similar answers, and if you match, you’ll now have a great conversation starter!





What Are the Diwali Vibes Saying?

To kick off the Diwali fun, Tinder asked daters on the app some festive questions, and the results are lighting up the season! Here’s the scoop:





Most underrated festive activity? Going for drives to admire the Diwali lights! A solid 60% of young singles agree—there’s something truly magical about those city lights this time of year! Other favourites included eating homemade food (22%) and spending time with relatives (11%), but driving through the illuminated streets takes the crown!

If I were a Diwali snack, I’d be… Kaju Katli! Who can resist that sweet classic? 46% say it’s a definite “sabki fav.” Other top contenders on the snack list included gulab jamun (27%) and samosa (16%), but Kaju Katli stole the spotlight!

Diwali personality? House party hopper! A whopping 56% of singles are ready to dance the night away and keep the celebrations going. Other options like the safai freak (20%) and card game pro (13%) made the list too, but house parties are where the real fun is at!

My ideal Diwali date includes… Lighting diyas together and putting up lights are at the top for daters on Tinder (31% each) as the ideal Diwali date. This is followed by twinning in desi fit - major Diwali drip goals, right?





Spice Up Your Profile with New Diwali Stickers!

Ready to get festive? Tinder’s new Diwali stickers let you showcase your personality with a festive twist, from sweet as a mithai to lit as a diya — you can say a lot about yourself with a sticker. Simply add stickers via in-app notifications and change them by tapping on another user's sticker. Check out Dr. Chandni Tugnait, Tinder’s Dating & Relationship Expert, for her top tips to match this Diwali season –

Update Your Profile: Revamp your Tinder profile with festive pictures in your best traditional gear and fun Diwali icebreakers - don’t forget to add Diwali stickers for a final festive touch.

Match Over Vibes: Use Tinder vibes to find matches who are on the same page with you about your hobbies and passions and everything in between.

Pick Festive Spots: Hit up lively markets or cafés decked out in festival decorations for a great date atmosphere.

Dress The Part: Rock an outfit that matches the celebration and shows off your festive spirit.

Keep It Chill: Soak up the festive fun without stressing about the date’s outcome.

Savour Local Treats: Share local delicacies to add fun and flavour to your date.

Consider Group Outings: If nervous, make it a group event and use Tinder Matchmaker™ to get friends involved in finding the right match.

Be Oen and Safe: Embrace new experiences, and use Tinder’s 'Share My Date' feature to ensure safety while enjoying the festivities.