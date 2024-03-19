Rise in Mundane Dating, reveals Bumble study

Grand plans and elaborate dates seem to be on the way out as single Indians look to everyday dates and find love in the mundane. Elaborate dates sound thrilling, but are they always practical for modern daters? Bumble, the popular dating app, reveals the growing popularity of a new dating trend ‘Mundane Dating’ as 74% of single Indians surveyed say they are choosing more mundane dates over fancy, elaborate ones. This is more relevant for women (82%) over men (77%) in India.

According to Bumble’s new study*, instead of extravagant experiences, people are focusing on shared routines and the comfort of familiar surroundings as 37% of Indian respondents say they enjoy the simplicity and authenticity of these dates and mundane dates can help in understanding someone's personality better. 36% of Indians surveyed value meaningful conversations they can have during mundane dates over extravagant outings. In fact, 43% of single Indians surveyed are no longer willing to date someone who doesn't make time for them.

INDIA’S TOP CHOICES FOR MUNDANE DATES

In the study, evening and morning walks emerged as the favourite (45%) followed by travelling to work together (42%), grocery shopping (40%) and cooking or baking together (39%). Interestingly, 18% of GenZ also claim being stuck in traffic together is their favourite mundane date idea.

Commenting on this new trend, Lucille McCart, Director, APAC Comms at Bumble shares, “Mundane dates focus on simplicity and the authenticity of getting to know someone better, it’s about finding happiness in ordinary daily things. GenZ and Millennials in India are now choosing everyday dates over extravagant ones to find genuine connections, and have more meaningful conversations as they can get to know and understand each other better at a low-pressure setting. From chai dates to quick morning runs together–by using Bumble’s Prompts such as ‘A perfect first date’ or ‘I get way too excited about’ and adding Interest badges, you can plan fun, simple and meaningful dates around mutual interests. If you’re looking for someone like-minded, know that Bumble’s got your back!”