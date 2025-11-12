Rashid Khan Confirms Second Marriage with a Heartfelt Message

Afghanistan’s cricketer Rashid Khan has confirmed his second marriage, ending weeks of speculation. The 27-year-old spinner shared the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt post that read, “Alhamdulillah, blessed and grateful for this new chapter. Your prayers mean everything.” He also shared a glimpse of what looked like a private ceremony, which quickly went viral with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and cricketers around the world.

Rashid has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight. In 2022, he reportedly had a quiet wedding in Kabul attended only by close family and friends. Though he never revealed details about his first wife, Rashid once said, “My family is my peace. I like to keep that part of my life private.”

There had been rumours of difficulties in his first marriage due to his busy cricket schedule and long international tours, but Rashid chose not to comment and maintained his usual calm and dignity.

After his latest announcement, several teammates wished him well. Mohammad Nabi wrote, “Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, brother,” while Mujeeb Ur Rahman playfully added that Rashid had “bowled another googly off the field.”

Sources close to the cricketer said the wedding was a simple affair, with a small celebration planned once he returns from international duty. Fans are happy to see Rashid smiling and content, continuing to inspire millions with his grace both on and off the field.

Rashid Khan proves once again that real stars don’t need noise to shine — just humility, heart, and a touch of class.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College.