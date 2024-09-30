Tinder launches Solo Traveler’s Guide to Tinder Passport for users seeking out global connections

As Gen Z in India are increasingly traveling solo, here’s how they can up their rizz factor, connect with locals to discover hidden gems, and prepare to embrace new adventures ahead of their next independent getaway





Tinder, the dating app that revolutionized how people meet, has introduced the ultimate travel companion for adventurous young adults traveling on their own. The new Solo Traveler’s Guide to Tinder PassportTM with useful advice from The Hosteller, India’s largest self-operated backpacker hostel chain, is tailored to support Gen Z globetrotters in embracing the rising trend of solo traveling and building connections across the globe.



Travel is the #1 Interest on Tinder amongst young adults globally between the ages of 18 and 251, and a recent Tinder survey reveals that 50% of Gen Z in India agree having a shared interest in travel makes their match more attractive.2 On Tinder India profiles, this shows up as a 17x increase in users mentioning ‘solo travel’ in their bios3 like “Love to explore new places, solo traveling, cat mom,” and “Living the mountain life 🏔️🌄 A solo traveler by heart, wandering in search of home, all the way from beach to mountains.”



As more young people, especially Gen Z and millennials, choose to embark on their own independent adventures, the guide includes tips to travel smart and safe, and make global connections before and after user’s land. With 78% of young singles in Asia Pacific expressing interest in making friends before they travel to their holiday spots, it is clear that the desire to create new bonds is becoming a key part of their globetrotting experiences.4 In 2024, Bangkok, Tokyo, London, Seoul—and yes, Delhi were the top 5 cities for young singles to PassportTM to on the app.5



“Traveling offers a wonderful opportunity to make new connections, and with Gen Z increasingly embracing solo travel, Tinder is here to help them kickstart their adventures. A Solo Traveler’s Guide to Tinder PassportTMoffers essential tips for exploring new places, making connections, and navigating new environments with ease. There are endless possibilities with Tinder PassportTM — whether you’re looking to meet someone new, get authentic local tips, or simply immerse yourself in a different culture,” said Papri Dev, VP APAC Communications, Tinder.

Tinder has now updated PassportTM Mode to appear directly on a user’s profile, letting others know that they are looking to make friends and connections before they even set foot in your destination.





Papri Dev shares, “Using PassportTM Mode ahead of a trip is the best way to take full advantage of it — whether you’re seeking insider tips from locals or lining up exciting plans with fellow travelers, you can start building connections and setting the stage for an unforgettable adventure before you even board your flight.”



Pranav Dangi, Founder & CEO, The Hosteller, says, “Solo travel is surging, driven by Gen Z and millennials seeking self-discovery and freedom. At The Hosteller, we've seen a boom in adventurers craving authentic, safe, budget-friendly experiences. Our hostels foster meaningful connections with new cultures, empowering individuals to build lifelong memories. We believe solo travel isn't just a trend, it's a transformative journey of personal growth. Expanding on this vision, we've partnered with Tinder to create the Solo Traveler's Guide, a unique resource that empowers adventurers to connect authentically, navigate India's best backpacking destinations safely, and create unforgettable memories. This guide blends essential tips with innovative ways to engage, ensuring every solo journey becomes a transformative adventure."

Tinder Passport™ Mode: The Ultimate Hack for Solo Travelers





Meeting new people in a new city can be intimidating, but Tinder PassportTM makes it simple and fun. Users can easily activate PassportTM Mode by going into their settings, selecting a destination by city, or dropping a pin on the map to change their location. From there, they can start browsing profiles, liking, matching, and chatting with locals or fellow travelers even before they arrive.



What makes Tinder PassportTM great is how it allows users to get a headstart on forming connections, gathering insider tips, and making plans — boosting their confidence to dive into independent adventures with new connections already in place. The guide also covers a range of topics including curating the best profile to attract ideal matches, best ways to start a conversation IRL as well as top travel hotspots amongst young singles seeking out new connections while traveling beyond the ordinary.

With safety high on the minds of young singles in the region - 30% say they are invested in their safety before going on a first date with someone they’ve met through a dating app4 - the resource further reiterates the various in-app features and tips to have a safe experience when connecting online or in real life.





Pankti Chheda, Tinder user and the owner of Moving Meals, from Mumbai “I’ll let you in on a little secret - Improv and solo-traveling both operate on the same principle: always say ‘yes’. Stepping outside your comfort zone leads to unforgettable experiences. For example, saying yes to meeting a girl from Tinder on my last day in Amsterdam led to the best pizza and margaritas ever. Pro tip: use Tinder PassportTM to connect with locals before you arrive. In Budapest, this helped me discover hidden gems not on my must-see list!”

Here are some tips on how users can make the most out of their solo travel adventures with Tinder PassportTM:



Line up local connections before you arrive: Use Tinder PassportTM to match with locals before your trip. This can turn potential tourist traps into authentic, off-the-beaten path experiences guided by someone who knows the area inside out.



Be clear about your intentions: Update your bio with your travel dates, hobbies, and intentions. This lets matches know what you’re looking for - be it local tips or something more - and helps you find the right connections. Be upfront in your conversations, as this helps to avoid misunderstandings, especially when crossing cultural boundaries.

Prioritize safety: When meeting someone abroad, always remember to prioritize safety. Use Tinder’s features like Photo Verification and Share My Date, and meet up in public spaces.

Be open to possibilities: A vacation romance can be thrilling, but it’s also important to manage your own expectations. Keep an open mind - sometimes a brief connection is just what you need and even if it doesn’t last, it could reignite your excitement for dating once you’re back home!

Neha Sudan, Travel Content Creator (@breathtaking.postcards), "For solo travelers, here are a few tips: opt for a fanny pack instead of a sling bag to keep your belongings secure, avoid areas known for trouble, memorize an emergency phone number, and be cautious about sharing personal details with new friends if you have any doubts."

Anali Gupta, Travel Content Creator (@analligupta), shares “Solo travel taught me that it’s the unexpected, funny moments that lead to the most meaningful connections—and sometimes, all it takes is a little stumble to find a friend for life.”

Naikita Bali, Travel Content Creator (@naikita.bali), says “For all my Gen Z solo explorers: don’t over-plan, leave room for surprises! Safety is a priority, of course, but also don’t forget to enjoy the spontaneous adventures. Keep your playlists ready, trust your gut, and most importantly, go make some epic memories—you’ll thank yourself later!”