Diwali and Halloween falling on the same day? It's a spooky-licious coincidence! But let's not let the spooky vibes overshadow the festive spirit. This Diwali, happn, one of the leading dating apps, is here to help lead the Pookie spirit and not be spooky walking through the festive romantic escapades. Embrace the inner pookie—a warm, thoughtful, and charming date that anyone would love to spend the festive season with.



DON’T Ghost—Unless It’s a Costume!

While Halloween encourages spookiness, ghosting a date isn’t festive. Festive season can be hectic due to family commitments so be clear and respectful with communication. If the connection feels weak, a kind message goes a long way. Don’t disappear without explanation, there’s nothing scarier than a vanishing act!



DO Spark Joy with Festive Plans!



Both Diwali and Halloween call for celebration, so why not incorporate that into the dates? Suggest creative festive activities—like Diwali party hopping or attending a Halloween-themed event. Or blend both by planning a costume party with a Diwali twist! Don’t stick to basic “Netflix and chill” plans. This is the time to do something special and memorable!



DON'T Overdo the Spookiness!



If the Crush isn’t as enthusiastic about the festivities, respect the feelings. Enjoy the season but don’t force activities that aren't exciting for your Crush. Rather figure out common hobbies to bond over instead, love is all about finding that common ground!





Do Embrace the “Pookie” Spirit!



In the spirit of the festive season, be warm and inclusive (don’t hesitate to keep the trend for the rest of the year). Compliment your Crush on how they’re celebrating the season, and ask them about the plans. Small gestures like sending a lighthearted Diwali gif or a sweet, fun Halloween meme show thoughtfulness without coming across as overbearing.





DON’T Trick yourself!



The festive season can dig up feelings of loneliness, it’s essential to remember that love isn’t a temporary fix! Don’t feel pressured to be a couple this festive season, prioritise meaningful connections.



DO Indulge in Some Quality Downtime!



Amid the hustle and bustle, don’t forget to leave room for downtime to simply relax and unwind—maybe a laid-back afternoon making snacks or watching the festive lights from a quiet spot. Sometimes the best dates are the ones that include recharging together.