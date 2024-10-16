No Tricks, Just Treats: How to be the Ultimate "Pookie" This Diwali-Halloween with happn!
Diwali and Halloween falling on the same day? It's a spooky-licious coincidence! But let's not let the spooky vibes overshadow the festive spirit. This Diwali, happn, one of the leading dating apps, is here to help lead the Pookie spirit and not be spooky walking through the festive romantic escapades. Embrace the inner pookie—a warm, thoughtful, and charming date that anyone would love to spend the festive season with.
DON’T Ghost—Unless It’s a Costume!
While Halloween encourages spookiness, ghosting a date isn’t festive. Festive season can be hectic due to family commitments so be clear and respectful with communication. If the connection feels weak, a kind message goes a long way. Don’t disappear without explanation, there’s nothing scarier than a vanishing act!
DO Spark Joy with Festive Plans!
Both Diwali and Halloween call for celebration, so why not incorporate that into the dates? Suggest creative festive activities—like Diwali party hopping or attending a Halloween-themed event. Or blend both by planning a costume party with a Diwali twist! Don’t stick to basic “Netflix and chill” plans. This is the time to do something special and memorable!
DON'T Overdo the Spookiness!
If the Crush isn’t as enthusiastic about the festivities, respect the feelings. Enjoy the season but don’t force activities that aren't exciting for your Crush. Rather figure out common hobbies to bond over instead, love is all about finding that common ground!
Do Embrace the “Pookie” Spirit!
In the spirit of the festive season, be warm and inclusive (don’t hesitate to keep the trend for the rest of the year). Compliment your Crush on how they’re celebrating the season, and ask them about the plans. Small gestures like sending a lighthearted Diwali gif or a sweet, fun Halloween meme show thoughtfulness without coming across as overbearing.
DON’T Trick yourself!
The festive season can dig up feelings of loneliness, it’s essential to remember that love isn’t a temporary fix! Don’t feel pressured to be a couple this festive season, prioritise meaningful connections.
DO Indulge in Some Quality Downtime!
Amid the hustle and bustle, don’t forget to leave room for downtime to simply relax and unwind—maybe a laid-back afternoon making snacks or watching the festive lights from a quiet spot. Sometimes the best dates are the ones that include recharging together.
DON’T Break the Bank for Festive Dates!
The festive season is expensive. Plan dates that are fun yet affordable. The focus should be on the experience, not the expenditure. Get creative with budget-friendly ideas as it’s all about connecting and making memories. Keep the festive spirit alive by finding joy in simple pleasures without stretching your wallet.
Adding to the festive dating DO’s and DON’TS, Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn says, “happn is here to sprinkle a little extra magic into real-life encounters for Indian singles, especially as they navigate the whirlwind of festive dating. While the festive season is a beautiful time to connect with others, it can also feel overwhelming for singles amid the celebrations and obligations. That’s why it’s key to keep a few handy tips in mind to help you form meaningful connections. We always encourage sharing your feelings and not spooking your Crush—give them space and time to find their rhythm during this busy period. Find common ground with shared hobbies to build deeper bonds, without piling on any pressure.”
As Diwali and Halloween collide in a festive frenzy this year, it’s the perfect time to embrace the best of both worlds. From lighting up the date with the warmth of Diwali or adding a playful Halloween twist, remember that the key to a great connection is all about being thoughtful, fun, and a little flirty. So, ditch the spooky scares and embrace your inner pookie. With happn's guide keep the sparks flying and the festive spirit alive, making this season one to remember!
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
