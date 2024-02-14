Wanna Date! Keep It Simple, Sweet & Authentic (KISSA), Reveals Bumble Video

If the Bumble modern romance report is any indication, then 74% of singles in the city that took part in the survey are all for petite romances and small gestures go a long way than a grand one-off initiative. Also, 61% of those surveyed in Hyderabad trust their partner's romantic expression on social media to be genuine.

The report outlines dating 'hiccups' aka 'ticks and icks' for Millennials and GenZ. So what are the romantic gestures that flutter the heart, does pop culture such as movies, food or social media impact people's choices in dating? Let's find out.

Hyderabad: Even as couples around the city celebrated Valentine’s Day with much gusto, Women-first dating app Bumble revealed how dating cultures are evolving in Hyderabad. The dating app's Modern Romance Report 2024 based on latest research, throws light on some interesting trends.

Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble’s Communications Director in India, shares, “Whether it’s our food choices, table manners or movie/content consumption habits, GenZ and Millennial daters, especially women, in Hyderabad are open and honest about who and how they want to date. As dating cultures evolve, young Indians are owning their choices and not afraid to stick to them without inhibitions or compromises."

Moving on to dating hiccups, Bumble reveals that singles are particular about their partner's Datetiquette—their date's etiquette and table manners. While a few faux pas are overlooked, others could even be deal-breakers. So, what figures among the icks? Well, 54% of singles in Hyderabad, particularly women, wouldn't like their date being rude to the staff. 50% of women would take note of their partner's lack of dental care. Besides 47% can't deal with whining companions while 40% would hate it if their date interrupted them, also 39% of respondents find it unacceptable if their partners slurped!

And Guess what? Food is a love language which greatly influences the dating choices of singles in the city. Bumble study reveals that 64% tend to match profiles on dating apps based on food choices and interests. Thus compatibility in eating habits and food impacts dating choices to a great extent. Also, a majority found trying out new restaurants together as a popular date idea.

Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble’s Communications Director in India, shares, “Whether it’s our food choices, table manners or movie/content consumption habits, GenZ and Millennial daters, especially women, in Hyderabad are open and honest about who and how they want to date. As dating cultures evolve, young Indians are owning their choices and not afraid to stick to them without inhibitions or compromises. Move over grand gestures, single Indians now look to express their love in more meaningful ways and ‘in-between moments’ in 2024 celebrating simplicity and authenticity. 2024 seems to be the year where people refuse to play games and be upfront and clear about their dating choices.”

Shared watching interests: 80% of people believe binge-watching shows and movies together brings them closer and makes for a great date and a preferred way to engage with someone in a more intimate setting. On the other hand, not having the same taste as your date in movies or genres could get you cancelled.

Social Media: An interesting insight from the Bumble report goes to show how Social media trends are shaping dating expectations. 71% respondents consider sharing memes, reels, and tagging their partners in relatable content their love language and also want them to engage in their social media posts. A shocking revelation is that singles trace their partner's social footprint so much that no presence on social media could put the date on the ‘sus’ list.

In modern love stories, there are no damsels waiting to be impressed by their Knights in shining armour performing daunting feats to impress them and win them over. Rather, there are confident, self assertive individuals with a balanced head on their shoulders looking to be wooed and impressed with simplicity, good manners, kind behaviour and common culinary and entertainment choices. Grandstanding, compromises and adjustment can take a backseat in these modern times!