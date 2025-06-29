Love in the Time of AI: How Happn is Redefining Dating

In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO of happn, explains how the dating app is leveraging AI to redefine modern dating. From Perfect Date's personalized venue suggestions to the real-time concierge feature, happn is using technology to support authentic connections and reduce the stress of planning dates.

How does ‘Perfect Date’ use AI to make dating less stressful?

We understand that moving from chatting online to meeting in person can often feel overwhelming, especially when planning a first date adds undue pressure. That’s why we created Perfect Date, an opt-in feature designed to step in only when users are ready, offering thoughtful support exactly when it’s needed. Powered by generative AI, it suggests up to five personalized venues by analyzing both users’ profiles, their interests and habits. It’s not about replacing spontaneity, but supporting it with thoughtful, emotionally relevant suggestions that feel natural and aligned. By taking the stress out of logistics, Perfect Date helps users focus on what truly matters: the connection.

What is the significance of happn’s partnership with Foursquare for date planning?

Our collaboration with Foursquare took shape with the introduction of Spots, a feature that allows singles to share their favourite local venues. This marked the beginning of our commitment to a hyper-local approach, one that celebrates authentic connections. By integrating their rich point-of-interest database for Perfect Date, we’ve been able to ground our AI suggestions in the real world with a layer of precision and local nuance. This allows users to discover places that feel authentic and relevant to them.

Foursquare gives us access to venues that aren’t just nearby, but that match the kind of atmosphere and vibe our users are seeking. Whether it’s a cozy café, an art gallery, or a hidden speakeasy, the feature curates options that are both meaningful and discoverable.

How is happn redefining modern dating with technology?

What sets us apart is our belief that technology should never replace human intuition, but should complement it. In a dating landscape where many platforms prioritize volume and speed, we’re shifting the focus back to the real world. With features like Perfect Date, we’re using emotional and contextual AI not to dictate choices, but to support authentic experiences. By blending human sensibilities with smart tech, we’re redefining the dating experience to be authentic, intuitive, and a true reflection of our users.

We offer a low-pressure, user-led interface where the technology steps in when prompted by the user and works quietly in the background. It adapts, it understands, and ultimately empowers users to connect more naturally and confidently. The feature is available to everyone, but never imposed, reinforcing our belief in technology that supports, not dictates. In that sense, we’re not just redefining dating, we’re humanizing it.

How is AI changing the dating scene in India?

India is a tremendously exciting country - young, dynamic, and deeply social. The dating culture in India is evolving rapidly, and we see AI playing a pivotal role in how singles approach relationships. In fact, our recent survey showed that 62% of Indian singles trust AI to help them choose the ideal venue, clearly signaling a growing openness to smart tools that ease decision-making.

What Indian users want is ease, personalization, and relevance, without the pressure. Our AI-powered tools, like Perfect Date, help meet these expectations by reducing the stress of planning and encouraging real-world connections. AI allows us to create tailored, culturally attuned dating experiences that align with how the modern Indian user wants to date; intentionally, not impulsively.

Can you explain the real-time concierge feature for date planning?

Perfect Date works like a personal concierge, one that lives in your pocket and understands both you and your Crush. It’s designed to step in at just the right moment, giving the user who’s ready to suggest a date the confidence to plan something thoughtful, relevant, and well-matched to both personalities.. All they need to do is define the area they’d like to meet in, and the AI steps in with personalized venue suggestions. These aren't random options, they’re based on mutual preferences, mood, proximity, and shared interests.

How does happn’s product thinking cater to Gen Z and millennial dating needs?

Younger generations crave authenticity. They value connections that reflect who they are - fun and real. With Perfect Date, we’re answering that call. We know that Gen Z and millennials don’t want to overthink every interaction; they want tools that help them act on their instincts. Our feature speaks directly to that by making planning effortless and personal. It’s not about curating the perfect, picture-perfect date- it’s about making space for moments that unfold naturally, while still feeling personal and considered. Our feature goes beyond solving logistics, it helps users create experiences they’ll actually look forward to.