Divorce ring, a symbol of survival

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her single status with a set of 3-carat rings inspired by the Toi-Et-Moi engagement ring, which featured two massive stones. Following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, with whom she had a son named Sylvester, Ratajkowski chose to recycle her former engagement ring into two new ring kinds, imbuing them with new meaning and symbolism. Ratajkowski posted on Instagram, where she shared her inspiration and goals for the unique concept.

“The rings represent my own personal evolution. I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.”

Wearing a divorce ring is becoming increasingly trendy among women. When their marriage ends and they remove the wedding ring, which was supposed to symbolise an everlasting togetherness, they replace it with another piece of jewellery.



What to do with your engagement ring after a split?

Even musician Drake dubbed the necklace “Previous Engagements,” which has 351.38 carats of diamonds, representing the 42 engagement rings he purchased when he considered proposing to someone but did not. The rapper developed it in conjunction with jewellery designer Alex Moss.

The shifting meaning of jewels and the norms around marriage and divorce. Sheetal Zaveri, founder and jewellery designer, says, “It has the potential to become a unique trend: repurposing engagement rings adds a very personal and symbolic layer to jewellery, transforming it into a tangible expression of an individual’s journey and progress.





Changing dynamics As a designer, being able to create pieces that reflect these key life events and shifts provides for a more personal connection between the wearer and their jewellery. It’s a monument to endurance, growth, and the power of self-expression via adornment. I personally believe in reimagining existing pieces of jewellery into something new. This is just another example of making something fresh and lovely from an old work of art; therefore, if given the opportunity, I would gladly repurpose something for my clientele. Their books are unfinished, and we would love for our jewellery to be a symbolic companion as they begin a new chapter in their lives.”Changing dynamics

Today, most women no longer depend on receiving jewellery as a symbol of adulation or asset. They are capable of financially picking their own jewel pieces as a mark of declaration of self-reliance. “Women now find it classy to wear one piece of jewellery when they make public appearances. The radiance and adulation is expected from their virtues, excellence, successful personas and contributions they stand for. Their one exquisite piece stands for what they created for themselves,” says Sonnal Pardiwala, counselling psychologist, certified life coach.

Customs surrounding marriage & divorce

“The dramatic throwing the ring to end a relationship is fading. Taylor Swift’s ‘I like shiny things but I’d marry you with paper rings’, is symbolic of this changing sentiment. The love shared has more significance than the material treasure it brings. Today practical concerns replace the treasury box and what it contains,” says Sonnal.

Move on

“Moving on means different things for different people. For some it’s a learning, for others it’s a revelation about their self and environment. When we associate material evidence like a piece of jewellery, a tattoo, a photo album or a dress to an important event that marks a social milestone, it becomes difficult to get rid of it from collective memory. Embracing the material symbol in a positive manner is a great way of turning a no ideal situation to a practical one. In other words, every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow, and keeping a reminder of that journey is a mature way of dealing with life’s deviations from ordinary idealism!” says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, senior psychiatrist, founder director Manasthali — Mental Health and Wellness Services.











