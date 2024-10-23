34pc of Bengaluru GenZ Introduce Dates to Friends and Family During Festivals: Tinder

India: As India’s festive season kicks into high gear, young singles are turning to cultural celebrations as their ideal first-date settings. A recent Tinder survey reveals that 43% of GenZs in India choose festivals and cultural events as their top first date choice.1 These vibrant gatherings offer a unique opportunity to connect in a fun, low-pressure environment. Additionally, nearly 30% of Gen Zs in India actively seek out potential partners during these events, making the festive season a prime time for new connections.1

In Bengaluru, 1 in 3 Gen Z in the city believe that festivals and cultural events are the perfect time to introduce a date or match to their family and friends, keeping it low-pressure.1 Notably, 24% of young singles in Bangalore have used Tinder to find a date during a festival or cultural event, reflecting the city’s enthusiasm for blending tradition with modern dating practices.1

Tinder Matchmaker™, which was introduced last year, supports festive dating by allowing friends and family to recommend potential matches, adding a collaborative and supportive element to the dating process. The feature lets friends and family asynchronously access Tinder to recommend profiles to a user. According to a survey, 37% of Gen Z in India have swiped on dating apps for a friend, and close to a third have had friends swipe for them.2

Angad, the 29-year-old Tinder user from Bengaluru, shares his story “Dussehra has always been one of my favorite times of the year, and this time I decided to try something new with Tinder. I matched with someone, and we made plans to meet at a big dandiya night happening in the city. I suggested we go all out in traditional outfits, but when she arrived in a stunning saree, I suddenly felt my simple kurta didn’t quite match up. Instead of any awkwardness, we laughed it off and spent the evening taking selfies, enjoying the festive chaos, and watching the performances. Dussehra, with all the music and colour, was the perfect backdrop for us to connect, and I left feeling excited about where things might go.”

Aditi Shorewal, Communications Lead, Tinder in India, “Festivals in India are all about connecting people, and with Tinder Matchmaker™, we're making it even easier for your friends and family to join your dating journey. Community and social circles play a huge role in dating, and nothing brings everyone together like festivals and our Tinder Matchmaker™ feature. Embrace the festive vibe and let your loved ones help you find your match!”

With Bengaluru's festivities just around the corner, Dr Chandni Tugnait, Dating & Relationship Expert, is teaming up with Tinder in India to share some fresh tips for acing those festive first dates:

-Update Your Profile: Revamp your Tinder with festive pictures in your best traditional gear and fun Dussehra icebreakers.

-Match Over Interests: Use interest tags to find matches who vibe with your hobbies and passions.

-Pick Festive Spots: Hit up lively markets or cafés decked out in festival decorations for a great date atmosphere.

-Dress The Part: Rock an outfit that matches the celebration and shows off your festive spirit.

-Keep It Chill: Soak up the festive fun without stressing about the date’s outcome.

-Savour Local Treats: Share local delicacies to add fun and flavour to your date.

-Consider Group Outings: If nervous, make it a group event and use Tinder Matchmaker™ to get friends involved in finding the right match.

-Be Open and Safe: Embrace new experiences, and use Tinder’s 'Share My Date' feature to ensure safety while enjoying the festivities.