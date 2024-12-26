People want to meet others offline, have organic connections, and experience the magic of unexpected encounters, says Chandni Gaglani Head of Business at Aisle on the latest dating trends.

Tell us what's happening on the dating front.

This year has been transformative for India’s dating scene. We have seen a significant shift towards purposeful dating and meaningful connections. Young Indians are moving away from casual dating and seeking more substantial relationships. Our platform has always catered to those looking for long-term connections, and we are seeing a notable uptick in interest.

Another trend that’s close to my heart is the desire for serendipity. People want to meet others offline, have organic connections, and experience the magic of unexpected encounters. We are harnessing these trends to address the evolving needs of our users and provide a more holistic dating experience.

How has the year been in terms of user growth and engagement?

We have had consistent and remarkable growth this year, not just as Aisle, but as the House of Aisle, with our vernacular offerings catering to different southern communities. We have shifted our focus from quantity to quality, prioritising user feedback on finding their ideal matches. Our sole focus is on creating a community that fosters meaningful connections, which has led to improved user activity, engagement, DAU (daily active users), and retention.

So, what are your expectations in the coming year?

Looking ahead to the coming year, I think we will see a continuation of trends we have already started to notice. One key area is the hybrid model, which combines online and offline connections. We have actually launched something called Aisle Experiences, a series of thoughtfully curated events that bring together like-minded individuals with common interests. We have found that maximum matches happen within the same interest groups, so we are creating opportunities for organic connections to form.

Another area of focus for us is expanding our reach into NRI markets and smaller cities, which are increasingly adopting urban behaviours. We are also prioritising quality over quantity, with features like our ‘For You’ section, which provides hand-picked, curated profiles tailored to individual preferences, interest groups, and personality traits. Our goal is to make it easier for users to find meaningful connections, without having to sift through countless profiles.

What insights have you gained in terms of users and their behaviour and preferences in terms of online dating in India?

Our latest user research has uncovered some fascinating insights. Firstly, we are seeing a surge of empowered women entering the online dating space, making their own independent decisions about their lives, including choosing a life partner. Women are also travelling more and relying on dating apps to build meaningful connections in new cities.

Secondly, the taboo surrounding dating is slowly disappearing, especially in urban areas. People are becoming more open about their dating choices and love stories, which is a welcome change.

Thirdly, siblings have emerged as a significant influence on our users’ dating decisions. They are encouraging their siblings to try our platform for meaningful relationships and long-term commitments.

Lastly, we are seeing a rising demand for serendipity in dating. Users, especially women, want a hybrid experience that combines online and offline connections. To address this, we are leveraging AI technology to improve our curation and provide a more female-friendly experience. We have also introduced features like sorting and filtering on the ‘Like’ tab, which is free for our female users, to help them find their matches quickly and efficiently.

Women’s safety and privacy are critical concerns in online dating. What measures has Aisle taken to prioritise these issues and empower women on the platform?

As more women enter the online dating space, safety and privacy become paramount. At Aisle, we have always prioritised robust verification processes, and now we are taking it to the next level with AI-powered stealth verification and two-step curation. This ensures a safe and meaningful space for users to connect.

By focusing on long-term relationships and meaningful connections, we attract a like-minded audience that safeguards the experience. Our community reports users with different intentions, maintaining a safe environment for women.

Interestingly, our users see our platform as a means of self-expression, exploring their dating lifestyles and expressing facets of themselves. We are harnessing this to create a more human experience, avoiding superficial swipes and instead offering detailed profiles.

Our Concierge feature is a game-changer, allowing users to view curated options in one place, saving time and catering to our millennial audience’s sense of urgency. By combining AI, virtualisation, and human connection, we are creating a unique experience that sets us apart.

So how do you plan to maintain your competitive edge in the market?

I think the key to staying competitive is to mirror the evolving needs of our users. Our goal remains the same: to help people find their partners, regardless of their end goals. What’s interesting is that different age cohorts have distinct definitions of purposeful dating. For instance, Gen Z users, who have just entered the family cohort, are looking for meaningful connections without labels or pressure. They have coined the term NATO, which means ‘Not Attached to Outcome’.

Millennials, on the other hand, have a greater sense of urgency and use features like our Concierge to find matches quickly. To stay competitive, we need to cater to these different cohorts and their unique needs. We are also expanding our reach to NRIs, creating differentiated experiences for Indian female audiences, and exploring the Tier 2 market.

By designing solutions that address specific needs, such as vernacular apps for women seeking partners within their communities, we can go hyperlocal and deep, staying competitive in the market.