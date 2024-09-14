Recipes for Onam, Ganpati & Eid Milad Un Nabi

Onam Recipes



● Ada (Dry Boiled Rice Flakes): 1 cup

● Water: 1 cup

● Palm Jaggery: 1 cup

● Fresh Coconut Milk: 1.5 cups

● Ghee: 2 tbsp

● Cashew Nuts: 10-12

● Chopped Coconut: 2 tbsp

● Saffron: 1/6 tsp

● Dry Ginger Cardamom Powder: 1/8 tsp

Instructions:

1. Preparation: Wash the Ada thoroughly and strain to dry.

2. Frying: In a pan, heat 1 tbsp of ghee on low heat. Shallow fry the cashew nuts and chopped

coconut until golden. Set aside.

3. Cooking Ada: In the same pan, add the remaining ghee and fry the Ada until golden brown. Add

1 cup of water and cook until the Ada is half cooked.

4. Sweetening: Stir in the palm jaggery and cook until fully dissolved.

5. Finishing Touches: Pour in the fresh coconut milk and cook for 10-12 minutes. Add saffron and

dry ginger cardamom powder and cook for 1 more minute.

6. Garnishing: Garnish with the fried coconut and cashew nuts. Serve hot.





2. Aviyal Curry