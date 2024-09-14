Recipes for Onam, Ganpati & Eid Milad Un Nabi
Onam Recipes
1. Ada Pradhaman
Ingredients:
● Ada (Dry Boiled Rice Flakes): 1 cup
● Water: 1 cup
● Palm Jaggery: 1 cup
● Fresh Coconut Milk: 1.5 cups
● Ghee: 2 tbsp
● Cashew Nuts: 10-12
● Chopped Coconut: 2 tbsp
● Saffron: 1/6 tsp
● Dry Ginger Cardamom Powder: 1/8 tsp
Instructions:
1. Preparation: Wash the Ada thoroughly and strain to dry.
2. Frying: In a pan, heat 1 tbsp of ghee on low heat. Shallow fry the cashew nuts and chopped
coconut until golden. Set aside.
3. Cooking Ada: In the same pan, add the remaining ghee and fry the Ada until golden brown. Add
1 cup of water and cook until the Ada is half cooked.
4. Sweetening: Stir in the palm jaggery and cook until fully dissolved.
5. Finishing Touches: Pour in the fresh coconut milk and cook for 10-12 minutes. Add saffron and
dry ginger cardamom powder and cook for 1 more minute.
6. Garnishing: Garnish with the fried coconut and cashew nuts. Serve hot.
2. Aviyal Curry
Ingredients:
● Mixed Vegetables (Potato, Yam, Carrot, Beans, Ash Gourd, Cucumber, Raw Mango, Drumstick,
Raw Banana): 500 gm
● Turmeric Powder: 1/2 tsp
● Thick Curd: 1/2 cup
● Salt: To taste
● Fresh Coconut: 1/2 cup
● Cumin Seeds: 1/2 tbsp
● Green Chilli: 2
● Coconut Oil: 3 tbsp
● Curry Leaves: 8-10
● Hing (Asafoetida): 1/4 tsp
● Mustard Seeds: 1/2 tsp
Instructions:
1. Preparing Vegetables: Cut all vegetables into small, finger-sized pieces and set aside.
2. Boiling Vegetables: Boil the vegetables with salt and turmeric until tender but crunchy. Drain
and set aside.
3. Making Coconut Paste: Grind fresh coconut and green chillies into a coarse paste.
4. Tempering: Heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing, and curry leaves.
Sauté for a minute.
5. Combining Ingredients: Add the coconut paste and cook for a few minutes. Then add the boiled
vegetables and cook until the raw coconut smell fades, about 3-5 minutes.
6. Final Touches: Adjust salt and mix in the curd once cooled slightly. Serve with brown boiled rice.
Ganpati Recipe
❖ Kaju Pista Modak
Ingredients:
● Cashews: 100 gm
● Pista: 100 gm
● Raisins: 50 gm
● Roasted Almond: 50 gm
● Sugar: 100 gm
● Milk: 200 gm
Instructions:
1. Prepare Nut Powder: Grind the cashews and pista to make a coarse powder.
2. Cooking Syrup: Heat a pot on medium flame, add 100 gm of sugar and 200 gm of milk. Cook
until the mixture starts bubbling. Simmer for 5 minutes.
3. Combine: Add the nut powder and cook for 3 minutes until dry.
4. Stuffing: Chop 50 gm of raisins and 50 gm of roasted almonds. Use this as stuffing for the
modaks.
5. Shape Modaks: Form modak shapes using the mixture and the stuffing inside.
Eid Milad Un Nabi Recipe
❖ Zarda Pulao
Ingredients:
● Rice: 1 kg
● Sugar: 150 gm
● Honey: 50 gm
● Ghee: 150 gm
● Refined Oil: 50 gm
● Cashews: 20 gm
● Almonds: 20 gm
● Raisins: 20 gm
● Cherry: 20 gm
● Pista: 20 gm
Instructions:
1. Preparing Rice: Soak 1 kg of rice in water for 30 minutes.
2. Boiling: Boil water and cook the soaked rice for about 15 minutes until 80% cooked. Drain and
set aside.
3. Frying Nuts: Heat 150 gm of ghee in a pot. Fry 20 gm of almonds, cashews, raisins, and pista. Set
aside.
4. Making Syrup: In the same pot, add 150 gm of sugar and cook until it forms a syrup.
5. Final Cooking: Add the partially cooked rice to the syrup. Top with 50 gm of honey, cherries, and
the fried nuts.
6. Dum Cooking: Cover with aluminium foil and cook on low heat for 10 minutes. Let it sit for a few
minutes before serving.
★ Chef’s Quote:
Celebrating festivals from across India—Onam, Ganpati, and Eid Milad Un Nabi—is a joyful reminder of
our rich cultural heritage. Each festival carries unique traditions and flavors that bring people together in
celebration. At The Fern Goregaon, we take pride in sharing special recipes that honor these vibrant
occasions. Our culinary creations not only reflect the essence of these festivals but also offer a taste of
the diverse and delightful cuisine that defines our nation.
The recipes are curated by Chef Sanjiv Kumar, Executive Chef, The Fern Goregaon
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
