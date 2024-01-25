Top
Home » Lifestyle

RD Recipes: Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef at Peche Mignon.

Lifestyle
DC Correspondent
24 Jan 2024 9:18 PM GMT
RD Recipes: Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef at Peche Mignon.
x
Rajesh Paramashivan

"Republic Day at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is a celebration of India's rich culinary heritage, and our desserts are crafted to evoke both nostalgia and wonder. From the patriotic Tiranga Barfi to the innovative Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, each creation is a tribute to our nation's diverse flavors and an invitation to indulge in a symphony of sweetness and tradition," - Chef Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef at Peche Mignon.


Saffron Sweet Pearls with Cardamom Baked Yogurt

Cardamom baked yogurt
Hung curd – 250gms
Icing sugar – 60gms
Condensed milk – 100gms
Fresh cream – 125gms
Cardamom powder - 5 gm

Method
Mix all the ingredients together in mixing bowl
Whisk the mixture till you get smooth consistency
Pour the above mixture in an earthen pot or kulad
bake at 150◦c for 16minn on double bath
refrigerate for 2 hours serve chill

Sweet pearls (Bondi)
Gram flour (besan) – 250gms
Baking soda – pinch
Water – 90ml
Saffron strand – 1 gms
Oil for frying
Sugar Syrup
Sugar – 200gms
Water – 100ml
Cardamom – 2 nos
Saffron – 1gms
Rose water – 50ml



Method
add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce pan
make a thick syrup add rose water for flavoring
add water to gram flour to form smooth batter
add the saffron to the mixture
lastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk well
To make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadai
Remove Bondi strain all the oil completely
Dip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hour
Remove the excess syrup through strainer
Finally, sweet Bondi is ready to serve
Assembly
Serve the cardamom baked yogurt in a kulad with sweet Bondi and chopped nuts as garnish

TIRANGA MOTI CHEESE CAKE

Cardamom cheese cake
Philadelphia cheese – 250gms
Fresh double cream – 250gms
White chocolate – 200gms
Cardamom powder – 10gms
Method
Cream the with the balloon whisk cheese till smooth
Add the fresh double cream slowly the cheese mix and keep whisking
Add the white chocolate and cardamom powder to it
Set the cheese cake mix in tray and chill in a freezer

Sweet pearls (Bondi)
Gram flour (besan) – 250gms
Baking soda – pinch
Water – 90ml
Saffron strand – 1 gms
Oil for frying
Sugar syrup
Sugar – 200gms
Water – 100ml
Cardamom – 2 nos
Saffron – 1gms
Rose water – 50ml

Method
add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce pan
make a thick syrup add rose water for flavoring
add water to gram flour to form smooth batter
add the saffron to the mixture
lastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk well
To make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadai
Remove Bondi strain all the oil completely
Dip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hour
Remove the excess syrup through strainer
Finally, sweet Bondi is ready to serve
Chocolate
Use melted white chocolate with orange, green and white colour cut in a desire shape for placement
Assembly
Place the sweet Bondi at the bottom add the cardamom cheese cake mix to it
Place the chocolate on the plate cut the cheese cake place on above the other indicating the flag colour
Garnish and serve


( Source : Press Release )
Republic Day recipes Rajesh Paramashivan 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X