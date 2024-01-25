RD Recipes: Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef at Peche Mignon.
"Republic Day at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is a celebration of India's rich culinary heritage, and our desserts are crafted to evoke both nostalgia and wonder. From the patriotic Tiranga Barfi to the innovative Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, each creation is a tribute to our nation's diverse flavors and an invitation to indulge in a symphony of sweetness and tradition," - Chef Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef at Peche Mignon.
Saffron Sweet Pearls with Cardamom Baked Yogurt
Cardamom baked yogurt
Hung curd – 250gms
Icing sugar – 60gms
Condensed milk – 100gms
Fresh cream – 125gms
Cardamom powder - 5 gm
Method
Mix all the ingredients together in mixing bowl
Whisk the mixture till you get smooth consistency
Pour the above mixture in an earthen pot or kulad
bake at 150◦c for 16minn on double bath
refrigerate for 2 hours serve chill
Sweet pearls (Bondi)
Gram flour (besan) – 250gms
Baking soda – pinch
Water – 90ml
Saffron strand – 1 gms
Oil for frying
Sugar Syrup
Sugar – 200gms
Water – 100ml
Cardamom – 2 nos
Saffron – 1gms
Rose water – 50ml
Method
add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce pan
make a thick syrup add rose water for flavoring
add water to gram flour to form smooth batter
add the saffron to the mixture
lastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk well
To make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadai
Remove Bondi strain all the oil completely
Dip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hour
Remove the excess syrup through strainer
Finally, sweet Bondi is ready to serve
Assembly
Serve the cardamom baked yogurt in a kulad with sweet Bondi and chopped nuts as garnish
TIRANGA MOTI CHEESE CAKE
Cardamom cheese cake
Philadelphia cheese – 250gms
Fresh double cream – 250gms
White chocolate – 200gms
Cardamom powder – 10gms
Method
Cream the with the balloon whisk cheese till smooth
Add the fresh double cream slowly the cheese mix and keep whisking
Add the white chocolate and cardamom powder to it
Set the cheese cake mix in tray and chill in a freezer
Sweet pearls (Bondi)
Gram flour (besan) – 250gms
Baking soda – pinch
Water – 90ml
Saffron strand – 1 gms
Oil for frying
Sugar syrup
Sugar – 200gms
Water – 100ml
Cardamom – 2 nos
Saffron – 1gms
Rose water – 50ml
Method
add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce pan
make a thick syrup add rose water for flavoring
add water to gram flour to form smooth batter
add the saffron to the mixture
lastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk well
To make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadai
Remove Bondi strain all the oil completely
Dip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hour
Remove the excess syrup through strainer
Finally, sweet Bondi is ready to serve
Chocolate
Use melted white chocolate with orange, green and white colour cut in a desire shape for placement
Assembly
Place the sweet Bondi at the bottom add the cardamom cheese cake mix to it
Place the chocolate on the plate cut the cheese cake place on above the other indicating the flag colour
Garnish and serve
( Source : Press Release )
Next Story