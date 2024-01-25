RD Recipes: Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef at Peche Mignon.

"Republic Day at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is a celebration of India's rich culinary heritage, and our desserts are crafted to evoke both nostalgia and wonder. From the patriotic Tiranga Barfi to the innovative Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, each creation is a tribute to our nation's diverse flavors and an invitation to indulge in a symphony of sweetness and tradition," - Chef Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef at Peche Mignon.

Saffron Sweet Pearls with Cardamom Baked YogurtCardamom baked yogurtHung curd – 250gmsIcing sugar – 60gmsCondensed milk – 100gmsFresh cream – 125gmsCardamom powder - 5 gmMethodMix all the ingredients together in mixing bowlWhisk the mixture till you get smooth consistencyPour the above mixture in an earthen pot or kuladbake at 150◦c for 16minn on double bathrefrigerate for 2 hours serve chillSweet pearls (Bondi)Gram flour (besan) – 250gmsBaking soda – pinchWater – 90mlSaffron strand – 1 gmsOil for fryingSugar SyrupSugar – 200gmsWater – 100mlCardamom – 2 nosSaffron – 1gmsRose water – 50mlMethodadd the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce panmake a thick syrup add rose water for flavoringadd water to gram flour to form smooth batteradd the saffron to the mixturelastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk wellTo make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadaiRemove Bondi strain all the oil completelyDip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hourRemove the excess syrup through strainerFinally, sweet Bondi is ready to serveAssemblyServe the cardamom baked yogurt in a kulad with sweet Bondi and chopped nuts as garnishTIRANGA MOTI CHEESE CAKECardamom cheese cakePhiladelphia cheese – 250gmsFresh double cream – 250gmsWhite chocolate – 200gmsCardamom powder – 10gmsMethodCream the with the balloon whisk cheese till smoothAdd the fresh double cream slowly the cheese mix and keep whiskingAdd the white chocolate and cardamom powder to itSet the cheese cake mix in tray and chill in a freezerSweet pearls (Bondi)Gram flour (besan) – 250gmsBaking soda – pinchWater – 90mlSaffron strand – 1 gmsOil for fryingSugar syrupSugar – 200gmsWater – 100mlCardamom – 2 nosSaffron – 1gmsRose water – 50mlMethodadd the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce panmake a thick syrup add rose water for flavoringadd water to gram flour to form smooth batteradd the saffron to the mixturelastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk wellTo make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadaiRemove Bondi strain all the oil completelyDip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hourRemove the excess syrup through strainerFinally, sweet Bondi is ready to serveChocolateUse melted white chocolate with orange, green and white colour cut in a desire shape for placementAssemblyPlace the sweet Bondi at the bottom add the cardamom cheese cake mix to itPlace the chocolate on the plate cut the cheese cake place on above the other indicating the flag colourGarnish and serve