Qaffeine Bistro by Ohris Launches, Blending Indian Coffee, Cuisine & Hospitality

Hyderabad: Qaffeine, the 'Heartmade Indian' artisanal coffee bistro, swings open its doors to bring authentic Indian coffee flavours to the global stage—with unwavering honesty, masterful craft, national pride, and hospitality like no other.

This intentional haven fuses contemporary design, warm earthy textures, and an irresistibly welcoming vibe, where every sip of exceptional coffee meets a perfectly paired food menu, turning moments into memories. Guided by a Heartmade Indian philosophy, each detail from the selection and brewing of beans to the way guests are served reflects care, attention and the spirit of seva.

At the heart of the cafe is the Baaghini Blend, a signature creation crafted from beans sourced across six distinguished Indian coffee regions: Chikmagalur, Coorg, Wayanad, Yercaud, Koraput and Nagaland. Each region brings its own character shaped by soil, altitude and climate, resulting in a layered cup with a rounded body, gentle bitterness and a smooth lingering finish. Roasted to a medium dark profile, the blend adapts beautifully to strong black brews, espresso-based classics and creamy milk beverages.

The coffee menu features timeless favourites such as House Classics (OG Cold Coffee, Cappuccino, Turkish latte, Honey & cinnamon latte alongside signature creations including Aamchi Kokum Brew, Gajak Latte, Esprangi, Cascara san, Kaapi Nariyal, Madras Cold Fashioned, Baaghini Blend Signature Filter Coffee, Iced Coffee, Cold Brew (in which takes 16 hours to steep) and 3 single estate Pour overs to choose from. “We aimed to create a cup that could carry a country. Baaghini Blend is the result of that belief. By uniting six diverse regions in a single roast, we celebrate the richness of our land and the people who tend it. We hope every sip brings exceptional flavour and a sense of pride in Indian coffee. We intend to present coffee in a way that is bold, confident, refined and deeply rooted in our culture. Baaghini Blend symbolises quiet strength and harmony. By bringing regional coffees together, we celebrate the scale and variety of our land”, says Amar Ohri, Owner, Ohri’s Group.





The food menu complements the coffee and elevates the overall experience. Artisanal small plates include those that are Indian at heart & at the same time Global in appeal. To name a few, Avocado Sev Puri, Katifi Cottage Cheese Batons, Vada Au Croissant, Prawn Chilli Oil, Adana Kebab & Beetroot Bombas.

Apart from Small plates, they have Handcrafted Neapolitan Pizza made with Artisan Napoli flour and a fully hydrated dough, creating a light, airy base with a gentle char. It is served with a House special signature Ra-Q Chilli Oil. For Quick meals, they have Open toast sandwiches, which are built on their signature bread, Ciabaccia Bread, handcrafted & balancing an airy crumb of Ciabatta with Focaccia-like richness. For someone looking for comfort, there are Mains - reinvented classics built on familiar flavours, crafted the Qaffeine way. To end the hearty meal, they have Baaghini espresso tiramisu, Mississippi Mud Pie, Lavender Treleches . Each dish and beverage is carefully paired to create a harmonious and satisfying journey for the senses.





The ambience at Qaffeine Bistro reflects calm, warmth and intimacy. Earthy textures, natural materials and soft lighting create a space where contemporary design meets familiar comfort. Curated corners and communal areas encourage conversations and connections. Every detail, from seating arrangements to visual aesthetics, has been conceived to make guests feel welcomed, cared for and part of a space that celebrates Indian coffee, culture and mindful experiences.



