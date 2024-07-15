Punjabi Food Festival at Mercure Hyderabad KCP
Mercure Hyderabad KCP is hosting the Punjabi Food Festival at Cayenne until July 21st. This ten-day culinary extravaganza celebrates the rich heritage of Punjabi cuisine, offering guests an immersive experience of vibrant flavours and cultural traditions.
The festival showcases a diverse menu curated by expert chefs, featuring classic Punjabi dishes such as Butter Chicken, Amritsari Fish, Sarson da Saag with Makki di Roti, Batti da Murgh, Chole Bhature, and Rajma Chawal, alongside mouth-watering desserts like Jalebi, Gulab Jamun, and Matka Kulfi. Guests can enjoy live cooking stations where our chefs prepare these traditional dishes, including freshly made Tandoori bread and sizzling kebabs straight from the grill.
The decor has been thoughtfully designed to evoke the vibrant and lively spirit of Punjab, creating a perfect backdrop for an immersive dining experience. The Punjabi Food Festival promises not only an unforgettable gastronomic adventure but also an immersion into the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Parag Shah, General Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP, said, “We are excited to bring the flavours of Punjab to our guests at Mercure Hyderabad KCP. The Punjabi Food Festival celebrates rich traditions, vibrant culture, and the exceptional culinary heritage of Punjab. We invite everyone to join us for this extraordinary experience.”
Mr Shreedhar Punna, Executive Chef at Mercure Hyderabad KCP, added, “Our team has meticulously crafted each dish to ensure an authentic Punjabi experience. From selecting the spices to mastering the cooking techniques, every element has been chosen to bring out the true flavours of Punjab. We look forward to sharing these culinary delights and inviting our guests to savour the flavours of Punjab.”