Punjabi Food Festival at Mercure Hyderabad KCP

Mercure Hyderabad KCP is hosting the Punjabi Food Festival at Cayenne until July 21st. This ten-day culinary extravaganza celebrates the rich heritage of Punjabi cuisine, offering guests an immersive experience of vibrant flavours and cultural traditions.



The festival showcases a diverse menu curated by expert chefs, featuring classic Punjabi dishes such as Butter Chicken, Amritsari Fish, Sarson da Saag with Makki di Roti, Batti da Murgh, Chole Bhature, and Rajma Chawal, alongside mouth-watering desserts like Jalebi, Gulab Jamun, and Matka Kulfi. Guests can enjoy live cooking stations where our chefs prepare these traditional dishes, including freshly made Tandoori bread and sizzling kebabs straight from the grill.

The decor has been thoughtfully designed to evoke the vibrant and lively spirit of Punjab, creating a perfect backdrop for an immersive dining experience. The Punjabi Food Festival promises not only an unforgettable gastronomic adventure but also an immersion into the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.