Pugdundee Safaris Announces 2026 Edition of ANAT Course

Pugdundee Safaris has announced the 2026 edition of its Amateur Naturalist Training (ANAT) Course, a six-day residential learning experience curated in association with Wildlife and Forestry Services. The course will take place from January 11 to 16, 2026 at Denwa Backwater Escape, located by the serene Denwa River in Satpura National Park.

ANAT has been designed for wildlife and nature enthusiasts who wish to deepen their understanding and appreciation of the natural world, regardless of their educational background. Conceived by experienced lodge operators and wildlife professionals, the course reflects the belief that the forest is an open classroom for passionate nature lovers. ANAT serves as an opportunity to learn, observe and engage more meaningfully with various facets of nature.





Speaking on the upcoming edition, Manav Khanduja, Co-Founder, Pugdundee Safaris, said, “ANAT is rooted in our belief that great wildlife experiences are built on knowledgeable, sensitive and passionate naturalists. This course allows participants to immerse themselves in the wonders of the wild while gaining insights from experts who live and breathe conservation. It is about creating ambassadors for the wilderness — people who carry forward the values of respect, awareness and stewardship that are central to Pugdundee Safaris.”





The program offers course delivery from subject experts, opportunities for peer learning and first-hand exposure to the life of a naturalist, culminating in a certificate of accomplishment upon completion. It is ideal for anyone longing to gain a scientific understanding of forests and wildlife, or those who wish to step away from routine life and experience the serenity of nature.





As a stepping stone into the world of natural systems, the course is designed around a diversity of subjects. Participants are introduced to the fascinating lives of mammals and birds through modules that explore their ecology, behaviour, identification, tracks and signs as well as conservation challenges. The sessions combine classroom learning with guided field training led by Ecologist, researcher and wildlife specialist Kartikeya Singh along with senior Pugdundee Safaris naturalists who bring extensive experience from across India’s forests and protected areas.



