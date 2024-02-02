Plunge into Irresistible Realm of Italian Delights at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Novotel Hyderabad Airport, situated in GMR Aerocity, introduces its second culinary extravaganza of the year – 'Flavours of the World,' showcasing the alluring charm of Italian Cuisine.







Transport yourself to the captivating allure of Italy, right in the heart of Hyderabad, through our exclusive Italian Food Promotion. Immerse yourself in the rich flavors, enticing aromas, and the authentic essence of the finest Italian culinary delights, meticulously curated by our skilled chefs.





Embark on a culinary odyssey with the tempting tastes of Roasted Pepper Olive Risotto, Coq au Vin, Crumbed Polenta Goujons, and Panzanella with Balsamic. To enhance your dining experience, treat yourself to an assortment of delectable desserts, featuring classics like Tiramisu, the invigorating Raspberry Lemon Polenta Cake, and the indulgent Italian Chocolate Marquise.





Experience the very soul of Italy through our limited-time Italian Food Promotion, a jubilation of tradition and innovation encapsulated in each dish. Secure your table reservation now, and let Novotel Hyderabad Airport be your gateway to savoring the authentic taste of Italy. Buon Appetito!Integrated Marketing Communication Consultancy





Where: Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Hyderabad





When: 03rd February 2024 – 24th February 2024 (Every Saturday)





Time: 07.00 PM to 10.30 PM