Pickleball & padel pick up

If you are bored of commuting to the gym through traffic and doing the same indoor workouts daily, how about playing some enjoyable sports instead to keep fit and beat the monotony?



Hitting the gym for routine workouts is gradually becoming passé for Gen Z, who are looking for alternative fitness activities. Young professionals are showing interest in relatively new sports like pickleball and padel, which are fast catching up in metro cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

Many Bollywood celebs are also endorsing such sports and a Pickleball League would be launched in India in the near future.

Since both these sports are easy to learn and does not require extreme fitness levels to get started, they attract people across age groups — from fitness freak college goers to white collar professionals and even the middle-aged and has become a popular choice among those looking for a fun, moderate-intensity workout instead following the same gym fitness regime indoors.

Pickleball & Padel

Pickleball is a racquet sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It is played on a smaller court with a perforated plastic ball and paddles, making it less physically demanding than traditional racquet sports. It can be played in singles or doubles.

Padel, on the other hand, is like a mix of tennis and squash, played in an enclosed court with glass walls that keeps the ball in play. Since the court is smaller than a tennis court, it involves less running but more strategic play. One just needs a solid, stringless racquet and a ball.

Advantages over gymming

Speaking about the advantages of games like pickleball, Maitri Boda, a fitness enthusiast and co-founder of Squat Up Centre, says, “Unlike routine gym workouts, which can at times feel repetitive, pickleball offers a dynamic full-body workout that combines agility, endurance, and strategic thinking. It’s easy to learn and allows players to stay active without the intensity of high-impact exercises. Another key advantage is the social aspect — pickleball doubles, for instance, encourages teamwork, competitive spirit, communication, and camaraderie, making fitness feel less like a task and more like an enjoyable experience.”

“Pickleball is also easy to start without extensive training, just basic hand-eye coordination and enthusiasm to play. There are certified trainers across India now. More clubs, societies, and fitness centres are setting up courts, making it increasingly convenient for people to pick up the sport,” adds Hemal Jain, founder of Global Sports Pickleball.

“Even Padel is fast-paced, engaging and played in doubles, making fitness feel like a shared experience rather than a solo task. You get a full-body workout without even realising it, and its low-impact movement feels easier on the joints than running or weightlifting, informs Nikhil Sachdev, co-founder of PadelPark India.

Health benefits

Both pickleball and padel offer a range of physical and mental health benefits, including improved cardiovascular endurance, enhanced balance, agility, flexibility, better hand-eye coordination, reduced stress and improved focus.

“Pickleball provides a mix of aerobic and strength training, it is also a low-impact workout that strengthens the muscles without putting excessive pressure on the joints, making it suitable for people of all ages,” points out Hemal.

As for padel, this strategy-driven game keeps the heart healthy, enhances agility, reflexes, coordination, tones the muscles and works on the legs, core, and upper body through quick movements and controlled shots, informs Nikhil.

“A one-hour game can burn anywhere from 400 to 600 calories, depending on intensity. For optimal benefits, playing 3 to 4 times weekly, for 45 to 60 minutes is ideal. This frequency helps improve stamina, boost calorie burning, and enhance overall fitness while allowing adequate recovery. The social interaction and strategic play also stimulate mental health, reducing stress and enhancing overall well-being,” avers Hemal.

“There is a surge in interest from young professionals, especially Gen Z and millennials, who are looking for fun and effective alternatives to traditional gym workouts. We’ve also noticed professionals from sedentary desk jobs gravitating toward pickleball as a way to stay active,” Hemal adds.

sports-based outdoor activities

Many people today are seeking alternatives to traditional gym workouts, and outdoor activities and sports-based fitness are becoming increasingly popular.

Mihika Yadav, a professional tennis-turned-pickleball player, says, “For me, the transition from tennis to pickleball has been smooth and enjoyable as both are racquet sports. I felt pickleball is addictive and suitable for anyone who wants to enjoy an outdoor workout. It’s also not as strenuous on the body and can be a fun family activity.”

“Apart from pickleball and padel, there is a rise in interest in activities like functional training, rock climbing, hiking, mountain biking, outdoor yoga and calisthenics in parks, padel, ultimate frisbee, which offers a high-energy, team-based workout. It indicates fitness to be engaging, social and fun rather than just a solitary grind at the gym,” informs Hemal.