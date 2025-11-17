Phulkari: Know Its Difference and Varieties

1. Chope:

Bright red or maroon, gifted to a bride by her maternal family. The embroidery runs along borders in symmetrical patterns. A Chope is not merely a dupatta; it is a blessing the bride carries.

2. Bagh:

Bagh means "garden." And true to its name, the whole surface is embroidered. No fabric peeks through. It's heavy, detailed, and often worn for major ceremonies and festivals.

3. Vari-da-Bagh:

This is Phulkari’s crown jewel. Deep orange or reddish base, full coverage embroidery, and traditionally gifted to a bride’s mother-in-law as a symbol of acceptance.

4. Sainchi Phulkari:

The storytelling phulkari depicts village life instead of florals: farmers, animals, and daily scenes. It's art that narrates the cultural diary of Punjab.

5. Til Patra & Neelak:

Smaller motifs or pure blue thread embroidery in more minimalist styles. Simpler, elegant, and just perfect for casual wear.

Each variety has a purpose. Some celebrate marriage. Some narrate folklore. Others celebrate Punjab’s love for colour.

And in today's time, Phulkari has travelled across runways, global boutiques, and even celebrity wardrobes; yet its heart remains the same: handcrafted, rooted, and radiant.

Phulkari is not fabric; it's Punjab threading its stories into wearable poetry.



