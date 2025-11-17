Phulkari: Know Its Difference and Varieties
Not all embroideries are Phulkari; only Punjab can claim that magic
Punjab's heritage and the name Phulkari flash for five seconds. The vivacious embroidery form is not just handicraft; it's Punjab's emotional vocabulary stitched onto pieces of cloth. But what few know is that Phulkari has several varieties, each unique in technique, purpose, and story.
Traditional Phulkari involves intricate floral patterns embroidered with silk thread on coarse cotton. But to the initiated, it holds the following celebrated varieties:
1. Chope:
Bright red or maroon, gifted to a bride by her maternal family. The embroidery runs along borders in symmetrical patterns. A Chope is not merely a dupatta; it is a blessing the bride carries.
2. Bagh:
Bagh means "garden." And true to its name, the whole surface is embroidered. No fabric peeks through. It's heavy, detailed, and often worn for major ceremonies and festivals.
3. Vari-da-Bagh:
This is Phulkari’s crown jewel. Deep orange or reddish base, full coverage embroidery, and traditionally gifted to a bride’s mother-in-law as a symbol of acceptance.
4. Sainchi Phulkari:
The storytelling phulkari depicts village life instead of florals: farmers, animals, and daily scenes. It's art that narrates the cultural diary of Punjab.
5. Til Patra & Neelak:
Smaller motifs or pure blue thread embroidery in more minimalist styles. Simpler, elegant, and just perfect for casual wear.
Each variety has a purpose. Some celebrate marriage. Some narrate folklore. Others celebrate Punjab’s love for colour.
And in today's time, Phulkari has travelled across runways, global boutiques, and even celebrity wardrobes; yet its heart remains the same: handcrafted, rooted, and radiant.
Phulkari is not fabric; it's Punjab threading its stories into wearable poetry.
The article has been authored by Siftpreet kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story