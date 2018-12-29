search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

In Mysuru, birders of the same feather...

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Dec 29, 2018, 6:27 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 6:46 am IST
Mr. Shankar introduced the audience to ways of identifying birds by their song, colour and shape and explained how they could be spotted.
A Hoopoe bird in flight
 A Hoopoe bird in flight

Mysuru: With birds like the sparrow vanishing from our concretised cities that are rapidly losing its tree cover, avid bird watcher Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Shankar,  arm in arm with the district administration and the forest department and its iconic zoo is hosting a two day Bird Festival for the very first time here, in a bid to build awareness on the importance of  keeping its green cover intact. 

On day one, six teams, fanned out across the state's heritage capital to visit the bird magnets, located in and around the city -  Lingambudhi Lake, Karanji Lake, Kukkarahalli Lake, Hebbal Lake, Giri Bettadakere and Varakodu Lake - and track the remarkable species of migratory birds that head into Mysuru. Situated as it is, barely 20 kms from Ranganathittu bird sanctuary, the importance of preserving Mysuru's unique bio-diversity and the wildlife and nature reserves in the district were a huge imperative, said Mr. Sankar, who said more than 100 people had registered as participants.  It's hoped the event will re-kindle a love for birds and an interest in bird watching to conserve biodiversity even outside the protected areas of Karnataka, he said.

 

Mr. Shankar introduced the audience to ways of identifying birds by their song, colour and shape and explained how they could be spotted in their regular habitats like forests and mangroves, on the coast, urban landscapes, gardens,  and even garbage dumps and around homes. 

“I identified 59 bird species around the deputy commissioners' residence  in Mysuru, 55 species around the Zilla Panchayat CEO's quarters in Raichur, and 36 species around my quarters in Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru," he recalled.   Stressing on the ethics of bird watching,  he said they were essential to ensure the safety of birds, their nests and chicks, to ensure the survival of rare and endangered species and prevent poaching.

...
Tags: ​mysuru zoo, hoopoe bird
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Pets and Environment

Asian glacier movements have moderated, says study

Glaciers are affecting the availability of freshwater.

Israel finally approves export of medical cannabis

Israel is one of the highest medical cannabis producing nations in the world.

Understand dog's body language for a safer interaction

Psychologists investigating how people perceive and interpret dog's body language found they significantly underestimate and misinterpret way dogs display distress. (Photo: Pixabay)

Ecosystem gets affected at night due to light pollution, says study

Night time light harms the individual, communities and ecosystem equally.

C4 the new photosynthesis process for plant evolution

The study looked to recognise the features of the leaves, which differ consistently between C4 and non-C4 plants.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham