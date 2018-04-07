search on deccanchronicle.com
Blackbuck poaching case: PETA condemns Salman Khan's bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Apr 7, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years in jail after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in 1998.
The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has condemned the decision of a Jodhpur Court to grant bail to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

"While Salman Khan gets to go back home to his movie star life for now, blackbucks were made to pay the highest price, with their lives," PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate said in a statement.

 

Terming the decision in the actor's case "unusual," the NGO states that "these days, wildlife crime matters are commonly fast-tracked, bail is often denied, and offenders regularly receive seven-year prison sentences."

"If animal abusers now expect to get bail easily or to have their cases dragged out, they are in for a major surprise," the CEO remarked.

He further added, “Meanwhile, PETA India has been involved in the case of a Maharashtra man who killed a langur as his first offense, who has been denied bail a record five times. Salman’s case is unusual--these days, wildlife crime matters are commonly fast tracked, bail is often denied, and offenders regularly receive seven-year prison sentences.”

The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case.

Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.

The other four accused - actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre - were acquitted in the case.

