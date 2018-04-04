search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

PETA India asks Vodafone to stop using genetically compromised pugs in advertisements

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 4, 2018, 11:43 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 11:44 am IST
PETA points out while popularity of breed has stemmed from telecom giant using it across ads, very few people know how to keep breed.
Vodafone's advertisements have popularised the breed in India, and breeders and pet stores have cashed in on the demand. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Vodafone's advertisements have popularised the breed in India, and breeders and pet stores have cashed in on the demand. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mumbai: Vodafone India's latest ad campaign features 30 pugs running through a village – and in a letter sent to the telecom company, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has called for an end to the use of these and other animals in Vodafone's campaigns.

In the letter, PETA India points out that pugs have been deliberately bred to have features so severely exaggerated that they cause physical suffering – just to suit a concept of "cuteness" marketed by breeders to potential buyers. Pugs' flat faces make them prone to brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome, causing them commonly to snort and snore as they struggle to breathe, and they are especially susceptible to heatstroke and thus suffer greatly in India's humid climate.

 

Their protruding eyes are prone to injury, chronic irritation, and pain. Their folded skin is susceptible to painful, itchy skin infections, and they're prone to dental disease, spinal deformities, and exercise intolerance.

Vodafone's advertisements have popularised the breed in India, and breeders and pet stores have cashed in on the demand, forcing mother dogs to produce litter after litter until their bodies wear out.

Pugs are commonly bred with close relatives to ensure that their offspring inherit unnatural, freakish features. The puppies are sold to buyers who are unprepared to deal with the breed's numerous physical ailments, and the dogs face physical deterioration, neglect, or death when their guardians fail to recognise medical issues, can't afford to pay their veterinary bills, or simply opt not to deal with their health concerns.

Many end up dumped on the streets or on animal-protection groups' doorsteps: One Delhi group found four abandoned pugs in a span of just 10 days.

"No animal should be subjected to the chaos, loud noises, bright lights, and countless retakes on a commercial set just to sell a product, but in this case, Vodafone's advertisements have encouraged people in India to purchase pugs, contributing to their suffering," says PETA India CEO and veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate.

He further adds, "Pugs are genetically compromised, typically inbred, and commonly sick dogs who gasp and wheeze in India's hot climate. PETA India is calling on Vodafone to institute a responsible animal-welfare policy that keeps all live animals, including vulnerable pugs, out of its advertisements."

Tags: peta india, pug, vodafone, dog, breed, animal cruelty, animal abuse, pets and environment


Related Stories

Animal abuse exists, even if we choose to look away
Animals are not things: Here’s why you shouldn't gift pets this Valentine’s Day
Woman with 84 Great Danes fed them maggot-infested food; guilty of animal cruelty


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith not to challenge Cricket Australia's 12-month ban

"I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)
 

Conspiracy theorist claims aliens may soon make contact

The evidence presented by Graham was obtained during a live feed from the ISS on March 31. (Youtube Screengrab/ Conspiracy Depot)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: Live streaming, telecast timings and more

A 227-athlete Indian contingent will look to win medals and bring laurels at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo: Twitter / IOA Team India)
 

Jwala Gutta takes a dig at Saina Nehwal's IOA outburst over father's accommodation

Jwala Gutta (right) on Tuesday took a jibe at Saina Nehwal (left) in series of tweet without taking her name. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Messenger gets HD videos, 360-degree Photos

High resolution photo news was introduced last fall and Facebook is now launching the ability to share high definition quality videos straight to Messenger.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Pets and Environment

Finally, Bannerghatta gets a giraffe!

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) finally got a giraffe after it was donated by the Chamarajendra Zoological Garndens in Mysuru. (Representational image)

A dog lover like no other

Viren sharma

Video: People can raise their own cat using augmented reality with new app

You can take it to the park, teach new tricks, feed it and dress it up (Photo: YouTube)

Chocolate production may be harming environment, says study

On average, each person individually consumes about eight kilogramme of chocolate per year, researchers said. (Photo: Pixabay)

India at risk of food shortage due to climate change, says study

The areas worst affected by droughts are expected to be southern Africa and South America. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham