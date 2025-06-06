Paving Way For Greener Skies: IndiGo Introduces SkyBreathe Pilot App

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, today announced the introduction of SkyBreathe® Pilot App, marking a significant step towards enhancing safety, operational efficiency, and environmental stewardship. The mobile application - a strategic initiative in line with IndiGo’s digitisation roadmap and long-term sustainability goals, will be introduced across the airline’s Airbus fleet enabling enhanced situational awareness for the pilots.

The Pilot App will leverage real-time data analytics and intelligent automation to monitor every phase of flight and ensure more efficient flight preparation by providing actionable insights to pilots. It enables data-driven decision making that translates into measurable improvements in operational performance and efficiency.

Mr. Isidre Porqueras, Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo said, “Safety and Sustainability are core to our values. By investing in smart technologies, we aim to continue improving our operational efficiency; ensuring that our growth plans align with our environmental commitments. Introduction of the SkyBreathe® App is more than just a software upgrade; it is a transformation of how we manage and operate the fleet. The system enhances visibility, promotes responsible operational practices, and directly contributes to lowering our environmental footprint.”

The rollout is part of a broader digital transformation roadmap undertaken by IndiGo, aimed at embracing technologies that help streamline operations and improve customer experience. With this initiative, IndiGo reaffirms its commitment to innovation, safety, and a greener future.