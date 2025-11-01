One-third of Gen-Z Never Touched Alcohol, Study Reveals

While Gen-Z is known for its health consciousness, a new global report has revealed that an unprecedented number of young adults are abstaining from alcohol.

The report found that 36% of Gen-Z have never consumed alcohol, and health concerns seem to be the primary motive behind this shift.

Nearly 87% of respondents have stated that they avoid consuming alcohol to maintain their physical fitness and reduce their risk of chronic disease. 25% also mentioned sleep quality and mental clarity as other reasons for their abstinence.

Around 30% of respondents said that they cut out alcohol to save money, an indicator of the youth's financial insecurity.

In the midst of this study, researchers came across a new lifestyle practice amongst young drinkers called "Zebra Stripping", where people switched between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages while social drinking. For Gen-Z, balance and moderation are key.

The report also found a steady decline in alcohol consumption over the years. In 2025, only 17% of people said they drink on a weekly basis compared to 23% in 2020. Even 53% of occasional drinkers revealed that they were actively cutting back on alcohol, as opposed to the 44% in 2020.

From 2020 to 2025, 3% more young adults have chosen to completely steer clear of alcohol.

However, India seems to fall out of this global pattern; its alcohol market is the fastest-growing in the world and alcohol consumption is projected to rise by 357 million litres in the next five years despite increasing health consciousness.

In 2024, total alcohol consumption in the global market reached a whopping 253 billion litres with a 0.6% rise in sales. On the other hand, the sale of non-alcoholic beverages increased by 17%, reflecting a clear shift in consumer preferences.

