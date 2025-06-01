Why Social Media Makes You Feel Like You’re Falling Behind

Scrolling through Instagram or Twitter, it’s easy to feel like everyone else has their life figured out — new jobs, exciting trips, perfect relationships. But that nagging feeling of falling behind? It’s a result of constant comparison.

Social media shows us highlight reels, not real life. Behind every polished photo is a complex human experience, often full of struggles that don’t make it to the feed. Still, just knowing this doesn’t always silence the anxious thoughts. The best remedy is to curate your feed intentionally. Follow accounts that share honest stories, not just picture-perfect moments. Limit your screen time, and remind yourself that your worth isn’t defined by likes or followers. Real life is messy, complicated — and beautiful. And that’s more than okay.

The article is authored by Sanjana Singh, an intern from St. George's College, Hyderabad