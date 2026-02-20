Pichai's Coffee Stop Brings India's GI-Tagged Coffee to Spotlight

New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday visited the commerce ministry's Coffee Board stall at the AI Impact Summit here. "When @SundarPichai drops by for a sip, you know it's truly worth it! The world is raising a cup to Bharat GI Coffee at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a social media post.

Savouring Malabar Arabica, Pichai interacted with baristas (trained coffee professionals) and experienced the flavours of India's premium Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged coffees.

The commerce ministry said that many international delegates visited the stall to savour the sustainably shade-grown, selectively hand-picked and naturally sun-dried Bharat GI coffees.

Bharat GI is a unified national intellectual property brand unveiled by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The vision is to showcase India's unique GI products to the globe.

The activities of the Coffee Board are broadly aimed at enhancement of production, productivity and quality; and export promotion of the commodity.

The Google CEO is here to participate in the summit, which began on Monday. A number of tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists are participating in what is touted as the world's largest AI summit.

Speaking at the summit, the Google and Alphabet CEO described artificial intelligence (AI) as ushering in an era of "hyper progress", with the potential to unlock new scientific discoveries and help emerging economies bypass traditional development stages.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping industries, workplaces and the daily digital life, emerging as one of the most transformative technologies - and a focal point of global conversations.