CHC Pharmacy Deepens Community Health Commitment with Free Tests

Chennai: CHC Pharmacy, Chennai’s emerging beacon for neighbourhood healthcare, has announced a major community-focused initiative alongside the opening of its second outlet in Valasaravakkam: free Blood Pressure (BP) and Instant Blood Glucose Testing every Sunday from 7 AM to 10 AM across all its stores.



The initiative is designed to encourage preventive healthcare practices and enable early detection of hypertension and diabetes, two of the most common yet underdiagnosed conditions in India. The service is available without appointment and is conducted by trained pharmacy staff using calibrated, accurate medical equipment.

“We see this as a natural extension of our mission of ‘people-first healthcare’,” said Dr (Hon) S. Senthil Kandeepan, Founder & CEO of CHC Pharmacy and its parent organisation, Healthwatch Telediagnostics. “By offering these simple but important tests for free every Sunday, we are inviting people to take charge of their health before symptoms demand attention.”

The free testing initiative was announced shortly after CHC Pharmacy’s second Chennai outlet was inaugurated in Valasaravakkam on April 30, just four months after the debut store opened in West Mambalam. This rapid growth reflects the public's strong response to CHC’s hybrid model, where a full-fledged pharmacy and clinic co-exist under one roof, offering walk-in consultations, diagnostics, wellness products, and fast delivery.

CHC’s stores offer more than just medicine. From prescription and over-the-counter drugs to home essentials, supplements, grooming items, and doctor consultations, the brand aims to be a one-stop, neighbourhood healthcare destination. In addition, free 30-minute home delivery is available in both operating areas.

“Healthcare should not be reactive, it should be accessible, proactive, and rooted in everyday life,” said Anandakrishnan P., Vice President - Operations. “This free Sunday test offering is a small step toward that vision.”

As a subsidiary of Healthwatch Telediagnostics, a pioneer in remote cardiac rhythm diagnostics, CHC Pharmacy benefits from access to advanced medical services such as at-home doctor visits, blood tests, ECGs, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, and Holter testing, bringing diagnostic services to the heart of residential communities.

“We’re not just here to fill prescriptions,” added CFO CA Jayasri Kandeepan. “We’re here to build trust, convenience, and care like a neighbor you can always count on.”

Customer feedback from both locations reflects this ethos, with many praising the stores’ warm environments, caring doctors, helpful staff, and reliable services. The free Sunday testing program is expected to further deepen community ties and bolster CHC’s commitment to accessible wellness.

“Ultimately, we believe excellence is the only standard when it comes to human wellbeing,” said Dr Kandeepan. “This initiative is not just about checking numbers—it’s about building habits, awareness, and a healthier community.”