An Intern at War with His City Administration

An intern from Delhi's Faridabad has turned hero for netizens for managing to get city administration to fix infrastructural issues using his social media account. Going by the name 'BiasedIndian' on social media platform X, the intern decided to post footage of his daily commute since early March, highlighting popular spots in the city like Sector 91 and Agra canal while tagging local officials.

Faridabad, being one of the satellite cities built around the national capital, is an important revenue generator in the Delhi-NCR region. It is considered to be a major industrial hub in Haryana and was selected as one of the hundred Indian cities to be developed as a smart city under Government of India's flagship Smart Cities Mission by Ministry of Urban Development. Faridabad, part of the Smart Cities Mission since 2015, faces delays in nearly 60% of projects per a February 2026 CAG report, amid funding shortfalls and other hurdles, fueling resident frustration over daily infrastructure woes.

"I'm just an intern doing an internship in faridabad," goes the tagline of the X handle, followed by pictures and videos shot in Faridabad, showing poor conditions of city infrastructure and waste managenent.





They are finally building the road there 😭😭 why did it take them 12 years to do this? Why didn’t our national media cover the pathetic conditions of Faridabad for the last 12 years? https://t.co/zbptJgsfX9 pic.twitter.com/Wbo6iqcKxz — biased indian (@RakeshK32229480) March 11, 2026



The tweets gradually went viral, sparking online chatter regarding municipality's failure, as well as a fan following forming for 'The Faridabad Intern'. At the time of publication of this story, the X handle has 8,803 followers.

Faridabad Municipal Corporation was quick to suspend assistant engineer Vinod Goyal under suspension, but internet users are calling for more actions to be taken towards improving the city infrastructure.





That intern guy exposed Faridabad so badly that now people are losing jobs. Every city deserves such intern — Umed Pratap Singh (@umedpratapsingh) March 10, 2026

Many netizens are hailing him as a true journalist, and a honest citizen who is making sure authorities are accountable for their actions. He is already known widely across internet as ‘The Faridabad intern.’ Many mainstream political commentators and analysts are openly supporting this new sensation.





That Faridabad intern did what hundreds of media channels couldn’t do.



Exposed the reality of so-called smart cities ! — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) March 10, 2026

National award filmmaker and former journalist Vinod Kapri also came out in support of the intern, saying that the country needs more awakened and courageous citizens like him.





Dear @RakeshK32229480 ,

With just one mobile phone in your hand, working on your own , you are doing something that the entire mainstream media and more than 95% of the so-called alternative media, including what we call YouTubers , have failed to do.



Kudos to you.

This… https://t.co/kwilCaFvUU — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 11, 2026

This article is written by Satvik AVP, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.