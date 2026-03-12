An Intern at War with His City Administration
An intern from Delhi's Faridabad has turned hero for netizens for managing to get city administration to fix infrastructural issues using his social media account. Going by the name 'BiasedIndian' on social media platform X, the intern decided to post footage of his daily commute since early March, highlighting popular spots in the city like Sector 91 and Agra canal while tagging local officials.
Faridabad, being one of the satellite cities built around the national capital, is an important revenue generator in the Delhi-NCR region. It is considered to be a major industrial hub in Haryana and was selected as one of the hundred Indian cities to be developed as a smart city under Government of India's flagship Smart Cities Mission by Ministry of Urban Development. Faridabad, part of the Smart Cities Mission since 2015, faces delays in nearly 60% of projects per a February 2026 CAG report, amid funding shortfalls and other hurdles, fueling resident frustration over daily infrastructure woes.
"I'm just an intern doing an internship in faridabad," goes the tagline of the X handle, followed by pictures and videos shot in Faridabad, showing poor conditions of city infrastructure and waste managenent.
The tweets gradually went viral, sparking online chatter regarding municipality's failure, as well as a fan following forming for 'The Faridabad Intern'. At the time of publication of this story, the X handle has 8,803 followers.
Faridabad Municipal Corporation was quick to suspend assistant engineer Vinod Goyal under suspension, but internet users are calling for more actions to be taken towards improving the city infrastructure.
Many netizens are hailing him as a true journalist, and a honest citizen who is making sure authorities are accountable for their actions. He is already known widely across internet as ‘The Faridabad intern.’ Many mainstream political commentators and analysts are openly supporting this new sensation.
National award filmmaker and former journalist Vinod Kapri also came out in support of the intern, saying that the country needs more awakened and courageous citizens like him.
This article is written by Satvik AVP, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.