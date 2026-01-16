Odian Odyssey Brings the Soul of Odisha to Hyderabad Marriott

Hyderabad gets a rare opportunity to taste the heart of eastern India as Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre presents Odian Odyssey, a limited-period culinary showcase celebrating the authentic food traditions of Odisha. Running from Friday, 23 January to Sunday, 1 February, the experience is available during lunch service from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and promises a deep dive into flavours that are both soulful and rooted in tradition.



Curated by MasterChef Smrutisree Singh, Odian Odyssey is an ode to the simplicity and balance that define Odia cuisine. Built around regional ingredients, age-old techniques, and time-honoured preparations, the menu brings lesser-known dishes of the state into focus, offering diners an experience that goes beyond the familiar. Each dish reflects Odisha’s culinary philosophy, where restraint, seasonality, and cultural memory come together on the plate.





A chef, culinary entrepreneur, and storyteller, Smrutisree Singh brings over 12 years of experience to the table. Her journey in the hospitality industry is marked by determination and quiet defiance of norms. Starting her career at just 18 as the only woman in a batch of 47 men, she steadily rose through the ranks, training and working with leading brands such as Four Points, JW Marriott, and Shangri-La. By 25, she had moved from chef to General Manager, an uncommon trajectory that speaks to her leadership and depth of understanding of the business.



Her work gained national attention when she emerged as the runner-up of MasterChef India, where her honest, flavour-forward cooking struck a chord with audiences across the country. At Odian Odyssey, that same philosophy translates into food that feels personal, grounded, and deeply connected to place.



The culinary journey is complemented by the hotel’s existing beverage offerings and live music, creating a relaxed yet immersive lunch setting. From comforting classics to carefully crafted signature dishes, Odian Odyssey offers a genuine taste of Odisha, presented with warmth, authenticity, and a strong sense of cultural pride.



