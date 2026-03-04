Hospitality Should Reflect the Destination: Rajneesh Kumar

From embedding Bengali culture into the guest journey to prioritising sustainability and scale without losing warmth, Rajneesh Kumar, General Manager of Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, reflects on what it takes to stand out in a competitive city.

Excerpts

What truly sets Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences apart in the city’s competitive hospitality landscape?

At Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, what truly sets us apart is our ability to blend global hospitality standards with a strong local character. As one of the largest inventory hotels in Eastern India, we offer a complete experience for business and leisure travellers, long-stay residents, and the city’s social and culinary community.Our strategic location in New Town, well-designed rooms and residences, diverse dining options including The Square and Ministry of Kebabs, and extensive wellness and recreation facilities allow us to provide a complete lifestyle destination under one roof.Equally important is our people-centric approach. Our Heartists are at the core of every guest interaction, ensuring warm, personalised, and intuitive service.

We also focus on innovation, sustainability, and creating meaningful guest experiences—from curated culinary journeys to festive celebrations. This consistent commitment to excellence, authenticity, and care makes Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences a preferred choice in the city.

As an international brand under Accor, how do you strike the right balance between global standards and local character?

Being part of Accor allows us to follow strong global standards in service, design, safety, and overall guest experience. These standards ensure consistency and reliability, which today’s travellers value highly.At the same time, what makes a stay memorable is the local touch. At Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, we consciously bring in the spirit of Kolkata into our guest experience. This is reflected in our culinary offerings, where we serve regional flavours along with international cuisine. We celebrate festivals like Durga Puja and Poila Boishakh and welcome guests with a heartfelt “Nomoskar,” reflecting the city’s warmth.Our approach is to combine global expertise with authentic local experiences. This allows guests to enjoy the assurance of an international brand while experiencing Kolkata’s culture and traditions in a meaningful way.

How is the hotel integrating sustainability into its day-to-day operations and long-term vision?

Sustainability is an important part of our daily operations and long-term vision. As part of Accor, we follow global sustainability guidelines while adapting them to our local context. Our focus is on responsible resource management, reducing environmental impact, and supporting the community. In our daily operations, we use energy-efficient systems, water conservation practices, and waste reduction measures. We aim to minimise single-use plastics, optimise energy consumption through smart technologies, and promote recycling and proper waste segregation. In our kitchens, we source ingredients locally wherever possible to support local producers and reduce our carbon footprint. We also encourage awareness among our Heartists and guests by promoting responsible practices.In the long term, sustainability is not just an initiative but a commitment that guides our growth and decisions. Our goal is to balance excellent hospitality with environmental responsibility and contribute positively to the city of Kolkata.

In what ways are you infusing local Bengali culture, cuisine, and design into the guest experience?

At Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, celebrating Bengal’s culture is an important part of the guest experience. We believe hospitality should reflect the destination. Our culinary offerings showcase authentic Bengali flavours alongside global cuisine. Through special menus, festive promotions, and themed dining experiences, guests can explore Bengal’s rich food heritage. We also incorporate elements of local art and design within the hotel to create a sense of place. Our team welcomes guests with a warm “Nomoskar,” reflecting Kolkata’s gracious nature. We actively celebrate regional festivals and cultural occasions, allowing guests—especially those visiting from outside—to experience Bengal’s traditions in an authentic and meaningful way.

How does the hotel celebrate Kolkata’s heritage while still appealing to global travellers?

Kolkata has a rich cultural heritage, and we celebrate it in a way that feels authentic yet relevant to global travellers. We blend local character with international comfort, ensuring guests experience the city while enjoying global standards. Through our culinary offerings, guests can enjoy Bengali specialities along with international cuisine. We celebrate festivals like Durga Puja and Poila Boishakh, giving international guests an opportunity to experience local traditions. At the same time, our service standards, design, and guest journey remain modern and aligned with global expectations. Our team welcomes guests warmly while delivering professional hospitality. Our goal is to ensure global travellers feel comfortable while also experiencing the true spirit of Kolkata.

What new experiences or innovations can guests look forward to under your leadership?

Our vision is to position Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences as a dynamic lifestyle destination. We are focused on introducing more curated and immersive experiences that reflect global trends and Kolkata’s cultural vibrancy. Guests can look forward to innovative culinary concepts, chef-led experiences, and themed dining journeys celebrating regional and international flavours. We are also strengthening our wellness offerings with more personalised fitness and wellbeing experiences. We are leveraging technology to deliver seamless and personalised services, including digital conveniences and customised stay preferences. We also aim to engage more with the local community through cultural events and collaborations. Our focus is to ensure every guest experience is modern, relevant, and emotionally engaging.

What makes Novotel Kolkata a popular wedding venue? Tell us about the banquet spaces.

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences has established itself as one of the city’s most preferred wedding destinations because of the scale, versatility, and seamless experience we offer under one roof. Weddings today are about creating memorable, personalised celebrations, and our hotel provides the perfect blend of expansive venues, elegant settings, and expert planning support. One of our key highlights is the variety of banquet and outdoor spaces that cater to celebrations of every size and style. Our pillarless ballroom, The Eiffel Room, is ideal for grand weddings and receptions, with the capacity to host up to 600 guests in a cocktail setup. For larger, open-air celebrations, our Rooftop Terrace offers a spectacular setting and can accommodate up to 1,000 guests, making it one of the most sought-after venues for destination-style weddings in the city.

In addition, we offer multiple flexible venues such as The Pierre, Poolside and several elegant banquet rooms that are perfect for pre-wedding functions like haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and intimate ceremonies. This allows families to host multi-day wedding celebrations seamlessly within the same property, with each function having its own unique ambience.

Beyond the spaces, what truly differentiates us is our personalised approach. From curated menus and bespoke décor to dedicated wedding specialists and comfortable accommodation for guests, we ensure every detail is thoughtfully managed. Our focus is to create celebrations that reflect each couple’s vision while delivering the warmth, efficiency, and world-class hospitality that Novotel Kolkata is known for.

This combination of versatile venues, experienced teams, and comprehensive offerings makes Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences a trusted and popular choice for weddings in the city.

How different are the F&B offerings at Novotel?

The food and beverage experience at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences is diverse and experiential, blending global excellence with strong local influences. The Square offers global and Indian cuisine with live counters and seasonal specials. The Ministry of Kebabs presents authentic Indian kebab traditions with regional recipes and flavours. Café Joy is a vibrant space for teas, artisanal coffees, light bites, desserts, and a 24-hour open bar. It also hosts bar takeovers and social evenings. Our poolside and outdoor venues host themed events and lifestyle gatherings, creating a lively social atmosphere. We focus on innovation through themed menus, festive specials, and chef-driven concepts. At the same time, we maintain high-quality ingredients and authentic preparation. Our goal is to ensure every guest finds something memorable and unique in our culinary offerings.