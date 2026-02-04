Novotel Hyderabad Airport Brings Coastal Flavours to City with Goan Food Pop-Up

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport has launched a Goan Food Pop-Up at Food Exchange, presenting a showcase of traditional dishes from Goa’s diverse culinary landscape. The pop-up will run from 5th to 7th February, from 7 PM to 11 PM, and will also continue as part of the Sunday Brunch (12:30 PM to 4 PM) throughout February, giving diners multiple opportunities to experience the regional spread.

Designed in collaboration with renowned Goan chefs Sheena Pereira and Vibhuti Kamat, along with the hotel’s culinary team, the pop-up presents a menu that captures the region’s signature balance of heat, tang, and coastal richness. Guests can savour well-loved Goan specialities such as Chicken Xacuti, Chicken Vindaloo, Chicken Cafreal, and traditional Fish Fry, alongside vegetarian favourites like Khatkhate and Chana Roast, dishes that reflect the diversity of Goan home cooking. Guests can conclude the meal with classic Goan desserts like Bibinka and Dodoi.





Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “Food is one of the most engaging ways to explore culture, and regional showcases like this allow guests to discover flavours they may not encounter every day. Goa’s cuisine has a distinctive personality, and we are excited to work closely with specialists who understand its nuances and present it in a way that feels both authentic and accessible.”