Novotel Hyderabad Airport Brings Authentic Tangra Cuisine to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport invites guests to embark on a culinary journey through the legendary streets of Kolkata’s Chinatown with its specially curated food festival, Flavours of Tangra. The festival will be hosted from 4th to 6th September 2025, 7 PM onwards, with Guest Chef Tinku. After 6 th September, Flavours of Tangra will continue every Sunday brunch from 12:30 PM to 4 PM throughout the month with an exclusive Tangra menu.

Known for its bold spices, vibrant aromas, and Indo-Chinese fusion, Tangra cuisine has become a staple for food lovers across India. The menu at NHA highlights some of the most iconic dishes, including Hot Chilli Chicken, Hakka Chilli Fish, Kung Pao Potatoes, Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, Lamb Manchurian, Chilli Lemon Fish, Exotic Greens in Butter Garlic Sauce, Fortune Rice, and Darshan with Ice Cream. Guests can also indulge in live Tirretti Bazar-themed stations featuring freshly made Chicken & Veg Momos, Baos, and American Choupsey. Speaking about the festival, Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said “At NHA, we constantly strive to bring unique culinary experiences for our guests. With Flavours of Tangra, we are celebrating the rich Indo-Chinese legacy of Kolkata’s Chinatown, offering our guests an opportunity to savour authentic dishes recreated by Chef Tinku.”

Flavours of Tangra Creative

Chef Amanna Raju, Head of Food & Beverage, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, added “Food festivals like Flavours of Tangra allow us to showcase diverse flavours while keeping our promise of innovation and authenticity. The menu has been carefully designed to appeal to both traditionalists and adventurous food lovers.”