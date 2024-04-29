Novotel Hyderabad Airport appoints Amanna Raju as the Executive Chef

Hyderabad –Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) at GMR Aerocity, Hyderabad is delighted to announce the appointment of Amanna Raju as the new Executive Chef.



With extensive experience in the hospitality industry, he is well-known for his innovative culinary creations and dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience.

Amanna Raju's illustrious journey has seen him cater to esteemed personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. His culinary prowess has earned accolades from luminaries such as Nara Chandrababu Naidu, ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and garnered appreciation from the headquarters of ICANN in Los Angeles.

Throughout his distinguished career, Amanna Raju has been adorned with prestigious accolades, including the esteemed Accor Chef Award in 2014 and the Culinary Sea Awards from Royal Caribbean. His culinary expertise was showcased globally as he led culinary operations for the COP 11 International Climate Meeting in 2012, a distinguished United Nations event.

He has worked in renowned hospitality establishments such as Radisson Blu Plaza, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Holland America Cruise Lines and Global Cruise Lines. His culinary journey reflects a fusion of international influences and a deep understanding of diverse local Indian flavours.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Amanna Raju to the Novotel Hyderabad Airport," exclaimed Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport. "His culinary artistry and leadership promise to elevate our dining experiences, further solidifying Novotel Hyderabad Airport as a premier culinary destination."

In his role as Executive Chef, he will oversee all culinary operations at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, including menu development, kitchen management, and guest dining experiences. His passion for culinary innovation and commitment to quality will further enhance the hotel's reputation for exceptional hospitality.

Amanna Raju expressed his enthusiasm about joining Novotel Hyderabad Airport, stating "I am honoured to be part of this esteemed establishment and am excited to collaborate with the talented team here to create memorable culinary experiences for our guests,"