Nora Fatehi All Set to Dazzle at Paris Fashion Week Again for Louis Vuitton

After setting the internet ablaze with her viral appearance in October, global star Nora Fatehi is back at Paris Fashion Week—and the excitement is palpable. Nora Fatehi is all set to attend The Louis Vuitton Mens Spring-Summer 2026 collection by Pharrell Williams, making her much-anticipated return to one of fashion’s most celebrated global stages.



She posted a story, whispering, “We are on our way for fittings and LV and we are going to kill it this time just like last year, we are going to do an ASMR of our fittings. Are you ready??” setting the tone for another unforgettable fashion moment.

Check out the post: https://www.instagram.com/stories/norafatehi/3661178035057054842/?igsh=ZzVncm1xdG9ndDFs





Her last appearance at the Paris Fashion Week made headlines around the world, particularly for her striking white body-con dress paired with a statement trench coat—a look that was both elegant and unexpectedly bold. It wasn’t was a moment that went viral, captivated fashion lovers worldwide, and solidified Nora’s place among the global fashion elite.



Now, as she reclaims the spotlight in the fashion capital, anticipation is sky-high. With her fearless sense of style, poised elegance, and ability to merge Bollywood glam with couture, Nora Fatehi continues to blur boundaries and redefine what it means to be a global sensation. Her return isn’t just about the runway—it's a celebration of her journey. It’s about representing India on the world stage with authenticity and boldness.

But fashion isn’t the only stage Nora is ruling. Her international music collaboration “Snake” with Jason Derulo has already crossed 130 million views, adding another feather to her cap. She also turned heads at the American Music Awards in a custom Tom Ford look, and stunned in Oscar de la Renta at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party. From Billboard features to a powerful appearance in Allure, Nora Fatehi continues to rewrite the rules of stardom. With viral moments and a rapidly expanding fanbase, Nora Fatehi’s return to Paris Fashion Week is more than a fashion moment—it’s a cultural statement.



