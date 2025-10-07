No Delivery Fees or Platform Charges: 7-Year-Old Zomato Bill Goes Viral on Reddit

Remember the old days when food delivery services were actually affordable, a coupon gave you a real discount, and eating out wasn't so damn expensive? Reddit sure does. Users in the Zomato subreddit experienced a blast to the past yesterday upon seeing a post made by user No-Win6448.

He shared the screenshot of an order he placed on the delivery app back in 2019, where he saved ₹80 on a full plate of Paneer Malai Tikka. The total price dropped from ₹160 to ₹92 when he applied the coupon; no additional fees or charges except for the item cost. "Just went scrolling down the order history to see this order today. This was the time when Zomato was actually affordable to order," the caption read.

The user revealed that the restaurant outlet is 9.6 km away from his residence, yet no delivery charges were levied on the order at the time. With increasing menu prices, extra fees, and GST, the same order would now cost him ₹300. "Those were the days of affordable eating," he lamented.

His post has garnered over 700 upvotes, with numerous users sharing the same frustration over rising costs, even posting screenshots of their own past orders:

"Look how simple that bill is, no convenience fee, no platform fee, no extra restaurant charges - Just a well-priced food getting delivered at your doorstep" - user XimplusGG

"The era with good discounts and no platform fees" - user Apprehensive_Pen8560

"There was a time when I could get decent food at less than 100 bucks :')" - user Best-Warning-3573

"I remember around 2019, my border for ordering was 150rs max... Now it has changed to 300/350" - user Broken_BiryaniBoy

Some explained how even the cost of raw materials has doubled in recent years, highlighting the presence of inflation in all economic sectors.

However, most Redditors were certainly shocked to realise that 2019 was 7 years ago:

"Damn 2019 still feels like it was 2 years ago" - user Dense_Cantaloupe1232

"When you said 7 years ago, my mind went to 2012-2013 era only to calculate and find out it was 2019. Gosh! Time flies" - user Fantastic-Reporter83